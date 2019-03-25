Ava McGoey was 5 the first time she swung a golf club on a driving range. She was 8 when she began competing in golf tournaments. Now, at 13, Ava is preparing for the 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt finals at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia — home of the prestigious Masters Tournament.
The event takes place April 7, the eve of the 2019 Masters, and is broadcast live on the Golf Channel. McGoey is one of 80 competitors.
“I’m kind of nervous. Excited, but kind of nervous,” said the Academy of the Sacred Heart student, noting that she has never competed on television.
Showcasing her skills in front of a crowd, however, is nothing new. After a few swings, she’s able to tune out distractions and focus on her task.
“You just have to work around it and do your own thing,” said Ava.
Drive, Chip & Putt is a nationwide junior golf development competition, founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America.
The program welcomes girls and boys 7-15 years old. Participants who advance through local, subregional and regional tournaments, qualifying in each age and gender category, earn a place in the national finals.
Earning her place, she says, has been the highlight of her career.
Tee time
Ava’s father Patrick McGoey introduced her to golf.
“Ava is my third daughter. I tried (playing golf) with the first two and it didn't take, so I tried it with her,” said Patrick, half-joking. “The first time she swung, she was in balance and held the club right. It seemed like she was drawn to the sport.”
Patrick, who played golf in high school, brought a young Ava to the driving range about once a month, and around Metairie Country Club’s picturesque greens in summer.
When Ava began competing, Patrick would whisper advice from the sidelines, but these days, he lets Ava follow her instincts.
“She knows more now than I ever did,” he said. “She works really hard, and it's just nice to see her compete.”
Over the past few years, Ava has made a splash on the youth golf scene.
She hit a career milestone when she placed 24th in the U.S. Kids World Championship at the Pinehurst, in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The competition welcomes more than 1,500 golfers, 12 and under, from around the world.
The athlete has made friends with fellow youth golfers while traveling and competing. She’ll reunite with one of them during the Drive, Chip & Putt finals.
“One of the girls there, Mia, she and I played at Pinehurst together,” said Ava. “It was a long time ago; I haven't seen her forever because she lives in Hawaii. But we became really good friends, so that's going to be cool, to see her again.”
Ava has also met famous athletes, including her favorite golfer — Justin Rose. She collaborated with Rose for an advertisement promoting the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, took pictures with him and closely watched him compete during the tournament.
“He remembers me every time I see him,” she said.
McGoey has been practicing for the Drive, Chip & Putt finals nearly every day.
“It's just fun to come out here and play nine holes,” she said, adding that “putting” is her favorite part of the game.
McGoey also plays basketball and competes in track and field, and she has played team sports like soccer and volleyball.
Since Patrick will serve as Ava’s caddie during the 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt finals, he'll keep her company and show his support every step of the way.
“I might even be able to get on the 18th green at Augusta — but just as a caddie, not as a player,” said Patrick, alluding to his golf experience. “I'm super proud of her.”