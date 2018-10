Mount Carmel Academy juniors, from left, Caroline Calogero, Cindy Tran and Caroline Nungesser work together to quickly build their physics project as part of a recent task on teamwork. Classes were tasked with building the highest tower possible using only a single sheet of letter-sized paper, a few inches of tape and a pair of scissors. Working in small groups, students practiced problem-solving and collaboration skills through the fast-paced project.