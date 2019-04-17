The recording industry’s Music Performance Trust Fund presented the premiere of the documentary "Never Too Old" on April 2 at the Harmony House Senior Center in Treme; over 100 older adults attended. Popular New Orleans musicians, several of whom were featured in the film, were on hand for live performances.
The film documents the experience of live music performances at senior centers in New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles. To stream the film, visit musicpf.org; closed and audio description captioning are available for people with hearing and visual impairments.