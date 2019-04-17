Never Too Old Batiste Ford.jpg

From left are performers David Batiste; Louis Ford; Deacon John Moore, musician and president of the New Orleans Musicians Mutual Protective Union; and performer Kerry Lewis.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY HOPE BYRD

The recording industry’s Music Performance Trust Fund presented the premiere of the documentary "Never Too Old" on April 2 at the Harmony House Senior Center in Treme; over 100 older adults attended. Popular New Orleans musicians, several of whom were featured in the film, were on hand for live performances.

The film documents the experience of live music performances at senior centers in New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles. To stream the film, visit musicpf.org; closed and audio description captioning are available for people with hearing and visual impairments.

