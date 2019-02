Tom Kennedy, of the New Orleans Medical Mission Services, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Ferran Taft Garden Club, held at the home of Wendy Enright. Kennedy spoke about the trips where doctors, nurses and other volunteers travel to Third World countries to perform operations, give eye exams and distribute glasses to people in need. From left are Donna Timken, club president; Kennedy; and Cathy Goodier, who was recognized for having the garden of the month.