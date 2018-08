Members of the Harvey Golden Age Club who earned honors during the 2018 Greater New Orleans Senior Olympics were, front row, from left, Elda Olsen, Joye Duhe, June "Bug" Olano, Dolores Jeandron and Shirey DeSalvo. In the second row are Geraldine Palisi, Barbara Hoffman, Natalie LeBlanc, Jane Marchese, Janel Clement, Garry Vedros, of the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department, and Marie Trosclair.