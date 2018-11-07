November offers a chance to show appreciation for veterans — those who have served years past as well as those who still serve and protect today.
In St. Bernard, there will be two events on Veterans Day: the annual parade coordinated by parish government that includes living veterans and veterans’ families as well as a ceremony at the Chalmette National Cemetery to honor veterans who have died.
Veterans Day Parade: The annual parade and recognition ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.
Trolley service from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. will bring veterans from the Frederick Sigur Civic Center parking lot to the parade starting point at Old Hickory Avenue. The parade travels west on West Judge Perez Drive and ends at the Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, in Chalmette.
Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to participate in the parade and ceremony.
Immediately after the parade, parish officials will hold a veterans recognition ceremony in front of the Veterans Monument. Those from all branches of the military are invited to be recognized and to ride in the parade. The parade will provide vehicles for elderly or disabled veterans if needed. Many groups will be participating, such as the Honor Guard, Color Guard and ROTC, as well as students from parish schools.
“We invite everyone to come out and line the parade route to show your parish pride and support, not only for our veterans, but for veterans around the country,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said. Flags will be distributed along the parade route.
All veterans will receive a light lunch from Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, which is also providing the transportation for the veterans.
For information, contact Maurine Liuzza at (504) 278-1506 or mliuzza@sbpg.net.
Chalmette National Cemetery: The public is invited to join the Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 and the National Park Service in honoring America’s fallen troops with a Veterans Day ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Chalmette National Cemetery.
The ceremony will include a color guard, bagpiper, members of the Recognizing our Roots youth living history program and remarks from post members.
Vietnam War veterans buried in the cemetery and members of the post interred elsewhere will be honored with a special salute.
Chalmette National Cemetery is located at 8606 West St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette, and is part of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.
Help for disaster victims
The nonprofit St. Bernard Gives Back will hold a spaghetti dinner to benefit victims of natural disasters from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Chalmette High School Cafeteria, 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive, in Chalmette.
The dinner will cost $10 per plate, dine in or take out. There will be a parade of prizes, dessert sale, drinks and 50/50 raffle. St. Bernard Gives Back is a nonprofit 501 C3 group formed to provide aid to victims of natural disasters because the group’s members remember when those from a distance came to help St. Bernard. Call (504) 416-1306 or (504) 248-0798.
Free safety lecture
St. Bernard Parish residents looking for free expert advice on crime prevention measures for their home or business can register for the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office’s "Refuse to Be a Victim" lecture, set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, on the second floor of the Sheriff’s Training Center, 2118 Jackson Blvd., in Chalmette.
Presented by Capt. Charles Borchers, head of community relations and longtime Crime-Prevention and Neighborhood Watch director for the Sheriff’s Office, and Sgt. Eric Eilers, the lecture will include safety tips on how to avoid becoming a crime victim. To register, call Borchers at (504) 278-7628 or Eilers at (504) 278-7799.
Chalmette High Alumni meeting
The Chalmette High School Alumni Association will hold its fall general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Chalmette High cafeteria, 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive, in Chalmette. An overview of the year’s fundraisers and events as well as plans for the coming year will be discussed.
Membership dues are $10 per year, and membership is not limited to graduates only. All friends and supporters of Chalmette High School are invited to join. Visit chs.sbpsb.org for information.