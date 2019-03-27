Members of the Harvey Golden Age Club recently attended a social at Belle Terre Country Club in LaPlace. In front are Rosalie Brown, left, and Geraldine Palisi. In the second row are Virginia Ford, Jane Marchese, Nola St. Pé, June Olano, Joyce Landry and Jewel Albarado. In the third row are Inez McKneely, Comila Overby, Marie Trosclair, Annie Knobloch, Patti Toups, Shirley DeSalvo, Ann Badeaux and Doris Blanchard. In the fourth row are Garry Vedros, of the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department, David Clement, Janel Clement, Cindy Robichaux, Linda Breaux, Elizabeth Bourgeois, Pat Hunter, Betty Faucheaux and Steve Brown.