The St. John STEM chess team brought home three national titles from the U.S. Chess Federation’s 2019 National Junior High Championship in Texas.
Matthew Billings, of East St. John High School, and George Smith, of the St. John the Baptist Parish STEM Magnet Program, combined scores to secure the national title in the Team Member and Friend Division.
Billings also won the Novice Tournament, while St. John the Baptist Parish STEM Magnet Program teacher and chess team coach Rene Phillips won the Coach Tournament title.
“We were able to play against some of the best players in the nation," Smith said. "My team and I would like to work hard and get even better at chess and be able to bring home much bigger and better trophies for our school and for our district.”
In its first year in existence the St. John chess team has outperformed many veteran programs, with Billings taking first place with a perfect score and Smith tying for second in the casual player division at the Louisiana State High School Chess Competition in March. The team also won the first-place team trophy.