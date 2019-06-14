His brow furrowed in concentration, 9-year-old Drew Marquez used a wooden spatula to sauté a mirepoix of chopped vegetables and ground beef. As steam rose from the sizzling saucepan, the savory smells of what would soon be an Italian feast wafted through the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans.
“I enjoy cooking,” Drew said. “When I grow up, I want to be a chef. … Maybe I’ll cook pizza, red beans or spaghetti.”
Drew was one of nearly a dozen young cooks, ranging from ages 7 to 12, participating in a mid-June session of SoFAB’s Summer Kids Culinary Camp. Some stood on stools so they could prep ingredients for their dish of the day — ragu alla Bolognese made with homemade pasta.
Campers carefully cracked eggs into a bowl of flour, kneaded pasta dough, slipped the dough through a nifty machine that transformed it into a bunch of thin spaghetti noodles, and hung the noodles to dry on a contraption called a spaghetti tree.
“Drew, when you no longer see wine at the bottom, let me know so that we can add the tomato sauce,” said Jennie Merrill, the camp director.
“The unique thing about being at a cooking camp is that they want to be here,” Merrill said. “They may watch television shows that are about cooking, or they have always been fascinated with it. They are very creative kids, too.”
Drew, for example, recently prepared eggs and grits for his family, and he hopes to one day be a famous “YouTuber” who streams videos of his cooking processes.
During each weekly SoFAB camp session, kids learn about food and nutrition through arts and crafts, outdoor activities, and — most notably — cooking. After creating a meal, they clean up, plate the food and enjoy their feast as a group.
To stress the importance of recycling, Merrill equips the kids with dishtowels, rather than disposable paper towels, and reusable utensils, plates and containers.
“A lot of my crafts are done with recycled goods,” said Merrill, pointing out the kids’ current project: Father’s Day cards decorated with hand-painted Italian phrases and colorful bits of dry pasta.
Merrill also teaches the participants about food equity — how much it costs to prepare a meal — and healthy eating.
“We don't make it intimidating; we just make it straight forward and fun,” said Merrill, adding that the food knowledge will give kids a chance to offer their parents suggestions — or make requests — for nutritious dinner options.
While slicing onions, 7-year-old Isabella Dalon recalled making pork chops with her mom, and said she usually cooks with her grandmother.
She developed an interest in culinary arts by spending time in her “baby kitchen” and whipping up treats in an Easy Bake Oven.
“I’d like to learn how to make baklava,” Isabella said. “I’ve tried it once — no, twice — and I liked it.”
Merrill said that witnessing a picky eater try and enjoy a new food is one of the most rewarding aspects of her job.
“Theo,” Merrill shouted to a pint-size chef cutting a long carrot. “What’s your least favorite vegetable? And what did you eat yesterday?”
“Mushrooms,” he mumbled.
“And what did you think?”
“They’re OK.”
“They’re OK, but better than …”
“Better than not trying them,” Theo finished.
Merrill is sweet and playful, but stern.
She stood next to a camper and demonstrated the safest and most effective way to slice a stalk of celery.
“Don’t push the knife away; push it down. … Just go back and forth with that top part of the knife,” she instructed. “Good job. That’s beautiful.”
After a camper filled a measuring cup with cooking wine, Merrill ordered him to “stare it” while carrying it to the saucepan, to avoid spilling it.
Instrumental Italian music played in the background as the kids finished prepping their meal and chatted.
“This smells so good,” one girl said. “I can’t wait to try it.”
“It's just a really fun camp,” Merrill said. “We try to do everything from scratch, as much as possible. We want the kids to know exactly how to do this, so they can replicate it at home.”
Culinary Camp sessions continue through July. See natfab.org/events/sofabs-summer-kids-culinary-camp-2019 for more information.