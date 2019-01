Past presidents of the East Jefferson General Hospital Auxiliary held a Christmas luncheon at Chateau Country Club to celebrate the year of giving to the hospital. Thousands of dollars were presented to the nursing department for expenses involved in nursing certification and EMS certification. From left are Coleen Perilloux Landry, Katherine Landry, current President Mary Crumb, Carol Beckleheimer, Lynn Skidmore, Denise Woodward, Jerri Klein, Ginger Crawford and Elsie Manos.