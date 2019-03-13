COMMUNITY EVENT
THREE IRISH TENORS: Jefferson Performing Arts Center will present the Three Irish Tenors Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie. Finbar Wright, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tyana make up the trio that has sold out concerts around the globe. Tickets range from $45-$85. For tickets and information, visit www.jpas.org.
LAT 5 CLASSES: The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office will hold free Q&A sessions at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and March 27 at City Hall to help business owners understand how to manually file LAT 5 Business Personal Property Self-Reporting forms and learn how to complete the form electronically at www.nolaassessor.com. Reservations recommended at (504) 897-6110 or email bcodevin@aol.com.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: The Alvar Library, 913 Alvar St, New Orleans, will celebrate Women's History Month with a showing of the movie "Hidden Figures" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. "Hidden Figures" is the story of the African-American mathematicians who helped NASA put a man into space while simultaneously fighting for equal treatment.
MONEY MATTERS: Nunez Community College, in partnership with Regions Bank, will host a series of free financial strategy workshops on various days from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the AST Building Veterans' Conference Room, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Upcoming sessions include:
- "Road to Homeownership," Wednesday
- "Banking Basics for Students," Monday, March 25
- "10 Ways to Simplify Your Life Using Banking Technology," Wednesday, March 27
- "Energize Yourself Financially," Monday, April 1
- "Protecting Your Small Business from Fraud," Wednesday, April 3
- "Wise Use of Credit," Monday, April 8.
For more information, call (504) 278-6439.
CITIZEN ACADEMY: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich Jr. will hold a Citizens' Police Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, at CrossRoads Church, 308 Ave. J, Belle Chasse. The course offers an overview of the department, activities in the community and legal system, special services, reserves and a two-hour ride-along. For information, contact Maj. Kevin Johnson at (504) 202-1567 or April Durning at (504) 275-8255. Visit online at ppso.net.
BOOK LAUNCH: Three local authors will debut new works for children at 5 p.m. Thursday, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Discussing their works will be Kat Pigott, "I See You Green Dinosaur"; Florencia Levinton Schabelman, "My New Neighbors"; and Melissa Wallace, "It's Great To Be A NOLA Kid" and "It's Great To Ben An Acadiana Kid." For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
LINKS TOURNEY: The Propeller Club Port of New Orleans Gold Tournament will be held at noon Thursday at Timberlane Country Club, 1 Timberlane Drive, Gretna. Cost is $125 for individuals or $500 for a foursome. For information, email propclubnola@bellsouth.net or call (504) 779-5671.
DEACON JOHN: Friends of the Cabildo Concert Series presents Deacon John and the Ivories at 7 p.m. Friday, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Tickets for the series are $20-$25 and can be purchased at friendsorthecabildo.org or call (504) 523-3939.
ENVIRONMENTAL ADVENTURE: "Serving and Preserving Our Environment" is an educational field day to gain better understanding of issues that affect the environment and the "lives into our call to care for God's creation" at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. George's Episcopal Church, 4600, St. Charles Ave. Speakers included the Rev. Marc Andrus, Episcopal bishop of California; Mark Davis of Tulane BiWater Institute, Helen Rose Patterson of Restore the Mississippi River Delta and Liz Sheppard of Life City.
ANTIQUES MART: The Crescent City Depression Glass Society will hold its 43rd annual Antiques and Vintage Collectibles Mart at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $8 for both days. for information, visit www.crescentcityglass.org.
BEAN CONTEST: The Krewe of Red Beans will host "Road to the Final Fork," a cooking to claim the "Legume D'Or" prize where more than 30 local restaurants vie for the title. Launching Wednesday, March 20, the public can sample and vote in pop-up tests, as well as sign up for $5 brackets, with proceeds going to local nonprofits. For information on where the popups will be, see redbeansnola.com. or call Devin DeWulf at (504) 520-9953.
GARDEN SEMINAR: "The Gardens of Downton Abbey" will be the theme of the Friends of Longue Vue annual Spring Garden Seminar on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. June Mays will present at two seatings: a brunch at 9:30 a.m. and high tea at 1 p.m. Tickets are $75. Reservations required, and character dress is encouraged. Tuesday is the deadline for tickets. Visit longuevue.com.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Jefferson Prayer Breakfast will be at 7 a.m. Friday, March 22, Copeland Town, 2601 Severn Ave., Metairie. Tickets are $25. For information, visit www.liferesources.net.
CHARITY FILM: Friends of the Cabildo will be screening the 2015 film "Big Charity: Death of America’s Oldest Hospital" at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the third-floor performance space of The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. The film series highlights films and documentaries that showcase New Orleans and Louisiana. For this documentary, former employees of Charity Hospital will be on hand for the discussion following the showing led by Dr. Vivian Norris. Tickets are on sale at $10-$15 by calling (504) 523-3939 or visiting friendsofthecabildo.org.
CONCERT: The Historic New Orleans Collection and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present a free concert in St. Louis Cathedral at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. “Direct from New Orleans!” is part of Musical Louisiana: America’s Cultural Heritage, a series examining aspects of the state’s contributions to classical music. Seats are first-come, first-served, and live streaming will also be available on lpomusic.com and wlae.com.
SENIOR HELP: A free program on enrolling in Social Security and Medicare will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Maria Alvarez, public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration, and Molly Prokop, counselor with the Jefferson Council on Aging, will present. The event is geared for people who are turning 65 (working or retired), those under 65 who have been on Social Security disability for two years, and people on Medicare who need clarification of their choices or plan. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or email wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
BRASS BAND BATTLE: Friday, March 22, is the deadline to apply for the annual Class Got Brass competition for high schools and middle schools to be held Sunday, March 31. The contest hopes to create traditional New Orleans-style brass bands (as opposed to marching bands). At stake are more than $45,000 worth of instruments for the participating schools’ music programs. For more details including the application form and guidelines visit classgotbrass.com.
CHILDREN'S WORLD'S FAIR: A daylong cultural journey will be held Saturday, March 23, at the Louisiana Children’s Museum celebrates the 21st year of the Children’s World’s Fair -- and the last one at it's Julia Street location -- for ages 2-12 with an appreciation of global customs through cultural performances and environments, games, music, literature, crafts, flavors and more of eight countries: Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Philippines, and Senegal. Admission ranges from $16-$100. Visit www.lcm.org.
BRITISH MOTORING CLUB: All British cars and bikes are invited to the 29th annual British Car Day at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Delgado Community College, Orleans Avenue between City Park and Navarre avenues. For more information or to register, visit www.bmcno.org.
MASTER DANCE CLASS: Phil Colgan, dance captain for the touring production of "Hamilton," will present two master classes for Rivertown Theaters at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, March 24 and 31, at Encore Studio, 1999 Hickory Ave., No. 102, Harahan. The first class is for students ages 10 and over, the second is for ages 16 and over. Tickets are $50. Register by phone at (504) 737-5977 or online at www.rivertowntheaters.com.
CANOE TRIP: Understanding the Barataria Preserve, at 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 31, will allow visitors to paddle the preserve, watch birds, identify plants and learn about the changes that spring brings to the wetlands at Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero near Crown Point. Canoes and life jackets provided. Ages 18 and up. Free but registration required; email kimberly_cooke@partner.nps.gov to sign up. Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or visit nps.gov/jela for information.
HERB SALE: The Herb Society of America, New Orleans Unit, will hold its spring plant sale at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 8301 Olive St., New Orleans. Members will be on hand to help gardeners select plants for culinary and ornamental use. The sale will benefit projects of the New Orleans Botanical Gardens, Longue Vue Gardens, the Herb Society of America, New Orleans Unit’s educational programs and other local gardening initiatives. For information contact Linda Franzo at lindafranzo57@gmail.com or (985) 781-4372, or email herbsno@gmail.com.
EJHS REUNION PLANNED: The East Jefferson High School graduates of 1958, and also graduates of 1956-57, will gather for their 61st reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at The Ridgeway, 2431 Metairie Road. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple, including buffet and beverages. Checks to EJHS Class of ’58 Reunion should be mailed to John Batson, head of the committee, 330 Betz Ave., Jefferson, LA 70121.
SCOUT RUN DAY: The annual Thin Mint Sprint and the 1-mile Daisy Dash will be held at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the St. Tammany Trace Trailhead, Koop Drive, Mandeville, open to all ages and the public. Entry fee is $10 until March 16. For more information, visit www.gsle.org/thinmintspringt.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
TAX HELP: University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents at its campus, 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. Assistance program, runs through tax season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until April 13, except March 8-9 for Mardi Gras break. For information, call (504) 398-2230 or visit uhcno.edu.
Meetings
NARFE: Active and retired federal/postal employees as well as members of neighboring chapters are invited to the monthly luncheon and meeting of Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. Chalmette. Nancy McKinney of Blue Cross Blue Shield, customer representative for the Federal Employee Program, will be guest speaker.
NAACP NOLA: The local branch of the NAACP will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Delgado Community College's Sidney Collier Camps, 3727 Louisa St., New Orleans. The executive committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
"GOLDEN AGE OF CANAL STREET": Edward Branley will discuss the famous thoroughfare from the 1920s to the '50s at 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. Branley is the author of five books on the history of the Crescent City. For more information on the Algiers Historical Society, see www.algiershistoricalsocity.org.
GOP WOMEN: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish will hear from gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone at 11 a.m., at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 3064 N. Causeway Blvd, Metairie. Cost is $35-$40. Call Carolyn Enterante at (504) 919-2101 or email carolyn504@yahoo.com.
Benefits
MASKED BALL: The United Negro College Fund is the beneficiary for the annual Mayor's Masked Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans., 601 Loyola Ave. Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is the featured entertainment, with a VIP reception, parade of masks, dining, silent and live auctions. For information, call (504) 581-3794 or visit uncf.org/nolamaskedball.
FESTIVAL FETE: Nicholas Payton will be the headliner at a fundraiser for the French Quarter Festival at 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Fillmore New Orleans, Harrah's Casino, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. Other entertainment includes the Nayor Jones Experience, drumming by Mardi Gras Indians, A Tribe Called Gumbolia, dinner, drinks and a silent auction. Tickets start at $150. For tickets, see www.fqfi.org.
ART & SOUL: The NOCCA Institute's annual gala will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the school, 5 Homer Plessy Way, New Orleans. On tap are entertainment, food and beverages plus a silent auction. Tickets are $50. For information, visit noccainstitute.com/artandsoul.
CRAWFISH FOR COPS: Citizens Organization for Police Support in the NOPD 4th Disrict will hold a crawfish boil fundraIser at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Federal City Green Park on Gen. Meyer Avenue. Tickets are $25. For information, call (504) 444-2423 or email whiteela@aol.com.