Girl Scouts Louisiana East is planning a number of Girl Scout Daisy launch events over the next month to introduce 4- and 5-year-olds and their parents to the program. Whether it’s planting a garden, conducting a science experiment or making friends, participation in Girl Scout Daisies provides kindergartners and first-graders endless possibilities.
Events will be held:
- Tuesday, April 23, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Algiers Library, 3014 Holiday Drive
- Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, 305 E. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette
- Monday, April 29, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at East New Orleans Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
- Tuesday, April 30, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Milton H. Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
- Thursday, May 2, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rosa F. Keller Library, 4300 S. Broad St., New Orleans
- Tuesday, May 7, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans
- Thursday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans
- Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Belle Chasse Library, 8442 La. 23.
Annual membership is $25 for girls and adults, but an extended membership option of $35 is available for a limited time which extends membership through September 2020. General information about joining the Girl Scouts is available at www.gsle.org, and girls may register to become Girl Scout Daisies at the events. Adults interested in volunteering are also encouraged to register.