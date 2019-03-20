FOUR HAND PIANO RECITAL: Peter Collins and Robin Williams perform works by Mozart, Debussy, Schubert and Smetana at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 4600 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The duo is part of the church's recital series. A $10 donation is requested at the door.
DEACONESS ANNUAL DAY: Mount Sinai Baptist Church celebrates "Serving to Please God" for the Deaconess Ministry at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 1249 LeBouef St., Algiers. Michael Louis of St. Mary Baptist will be the guest psalmist.
LENTEN SERVICE: The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, 1307 Louisiana Ave., will offer rosary services along with a novena to Our Lady of Good Counsel at 6 p.m. every Wednesday plus traditional Mass at 5 p.m. every Sunday during Lent. A nine-church walk will be held at 7 a.m. Good Friday, April 19.
NILSEN CONCERT: Pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter John Nilsen will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Algiers United Methodist Church, 637 Opelousas Ave., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 361-1334.
EGG HUNT EXPERIENCE: First Baptist Church Marrero will hold a Community Easter Experience and Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Marrero Middle School, 4100 Seventh St. The event includes interactive and multisensory activities, plus the egg hunt. For information, call (504) 340-7175.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. April 13 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: Christ The Savior Baptist Church will celebrate five years at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 14, at 1228 Horace St., Algiers. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Mandrel Pansy, of Port Sulphur. Sunday school will follow the service.
Continuing
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.