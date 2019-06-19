CHRIST THE SAVIOR BAPTIST CHURCH: The Rev. Edward Joseph III, pastor of the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church of Marrero, will be the guest speaker at a service honoring the Rev. Harvey G. Johnson Sr. for completing five years of pastoral leadership. The service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 1612 Esther St., Harvey.
OLIVE BRANCH BAPTIST CHURCH: The Rev. Dr. Reginald Pastoral anniversaries and other metro faith notes Nicholas Sr. will be honored for 25 years of service with a banquet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 28 at the Orchid Garden, 4001 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey. Tickets are $40. Other anniversary events include a preanniversary Worship on Wednesday service at 7 p.m. July 17, a musical celebration at 7:30 p.m. July 19 and an anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. July 21. The guest speaker at the July 21 event will be the Rev. Shelton Charles Dixon, of Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. Olive Branch Baptist Church is at 1134 Branch-Joseph/Odeon Ave. in Algiers.
ANNIVERSARY: Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church will celebrate its 90th anniversary at 3 p.m. June 30 at the church, 1515 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Fred Luter.
TIKVAT YISRAEL: The Messianic women's group Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel) will meet at 4:30 p.m. July 7 at the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. Sponsored by CJF Ministries, the group meets monthly for conversation, refreshments and Scripture. For information, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or email michelleb@cjfm.org.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
GRIEF SUPPORT: Christian Fellowship Church will hold the next session of GriefShare at 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 8 at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The 13-week class for those who have lost someone through death consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The fee is $15. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.