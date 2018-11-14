DISTINGUISHED ALUMNA: Ti Adelaide Martin, a 1978 graduate of Isidore Newman School, has been named the schools Distinguished Alumna for 2018 by the Alumni Association. She was honored recently at a luncheon at Commander's Palace, one of her families world-renown restaurants.
DOMINICAN BAND: St. Mary’s Dominican High School students Elise Bourg, Alexis Favalora, Molly Gaffney and Kate Heller have received honors in band and choir.
- Gaffney is a finalist for the New Orleans Opera Vocal Competition that was held at Loyola University. She was accepted into the Louisiana Music Educators Association All-State Senior High Honor Women’s Chorale.
- Gaffney and Bourg were accepted into the Louisiana American Choral Directors Association Senior High Honor Women’s Chorale. Bourg also was accepted into the LMEA All-State Senior High Honor Mixed Choir.
- Favalora was accepted into the LMEA All-State Senior High Honor Symphonic Band. She placed 9th in state on trumpet.
- Heller was accepted into the LMEA All-State Senior High Honor Concert Band. She placed ninth in state on French horn.
- Favalora and Heller were accepted into the Colonel John R. Bourgeois Senior High Honor Band at Loyola University.
DOMINICAN STUDENT COUNCIL: The following St. Mary’s Dominican High School students were inducted into the Student Council for the 2018-19 school year: Molly Alexander, Madison Baglio, Jane Bostick, Lizzy Bourg, Jordyn Brown, Monica Cabes, Annie Carr, Olivia Cassreino, Ella Cheramie, Khylar Christophe, Brooke Couret, Reese Dawson, Regan Ellis, Cappy Elvir, Amy Engelhardt,Madison Ferguson, Jasmine Ferrier, Maddie Fitzmorris, Em Fluellen, Sophia Forest, Holly Fraychinaeud, Bella Gagliano, Mackenzie Grundmeyer, Rachael Hahn, Grace Hamblin, Mary Harty, Alyssa Helwig, Ada Holmes, Zoee Hunter, Muosekalo Ituah, Catherine Kernion, Allie Koenig, Maggie Latham, Bryce Leonhard, Madison Lewis, Megan L’Hoste, Kelsey Major, Lauren McMahon, Sara Medina, Alex Minnard, Bailey Mipro, Kate Nolan, Ashley Patron, Kennedy Payne, Bryce Perkins, Catherine Ronquillo, Erin Sequeira, Kennedi Sigur, Olivia Singleton, Molly Stavinoha, Kate Thomson, Anne Marie Wherritt, Chloe Whitcomb, Sylvia White, Audrey Wild, Camryn Wisniewski and Jennifer Yrle.
ST. JOHN STEM: The St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District is expanding enrollment for its STEM Magnet High School Program and is accepting applications from current 10th-grade students for the 2019-20 school year. Previously, applications were accepted only from students in grades seven through nine. Applications are available at stjohn.k12.la.us and will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Admitted students will be notified by Jan. 22. For information, call (985) 479-8338.
NOCCA VISUAL ARTS WORKSHOP: A scraffito clay workshop for students in grades eight through 11 will be held Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 to Dec. 13 at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. There is a $40 fee for the supplies that will be used to create fired ceramic plates, bowls and tiles. A limited number of financial aid discounts are available by using the code FINAIDVA.To register, visit eventbrite.com.
CARVER HIGH SCHOOL: More than 20 Carver High School students will present a series of monologues, "What I Want To Say But Never Will" by Alan Haehnel, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in Carver's convocation center, 3059 Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. Performers include Keyira Powell, Destiny Blaise, Ashanti Blaise, Jeremy Bowser, Terrence DeSilva, Raven Holmes, Thomeisha Gordon, Bre'ionya Irvin, Aulaine Marshall and Tychelle Pipe.
OPEN HOUSES
HYNES CHARTER SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: Open house tours for parents and prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, beginning in the gym of the school, 990 Harrison Ave. Participants can register on-site on the day of the tours. Hynes participates in the OneApp system for applications. Applicants should go to enrollnola.org to apply. For information, call (504) 324-7160 or visit hynesschool.org.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools.
- Audubon Uptown Lower Campus, pre-K through third grade, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100.
- Audubon Uptown Upper Campus, fourth through eighth grades, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 1111 Milan St., (504) 324-7110.
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
LUSHER OPEN HOUSES: Lusher Charter School will highlight its arts-integration, inquiry-based approach to education at a Lower School open house for prospective kindergartners 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Lower School Campus at 7315 Willow St.
For information or to download an application, go to lusherschool.org. Applications are due at noon Jan. 11. Applications also are available at the Willow and Freret Street campus offices. Applications must be submitted in person.
ST. ANDREW'S OPEN HOUSE: Prospective parents can opt for one of two tours of St. Andrew's Episcopal School, beginning at the school's Chalstrom Parish House, 1031 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The tours, by age group are:
- Prekindergarten to grade four, Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.
- Middle school preview, Thursday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.
Registration is required. Contact Lisa Witter at (504) 866-6553 or visit standrewsepiscopalschool.org.
FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY: An open house for prospective students from prekindergarten to eighth grade and their families will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School 1116 Jefferson Ave., New Orleans. For information, visit babyben.org.