The first honor student, or valedictorian, of the Class of 2019 at Isidore Newman School is Emma Winn Freeman; and the second honor student, or salutatorian, is Audrey Gold Singer. Newman seniors chose Tabor Brewster and Sydney Gold to give the student addresses at the commencement exercises May 29 at Tulane’s McAlister Auditorium.
Freeman, the daughter of Dr. Dana Smetherman and Charles Freeman of New Orleans, plans to attend Harvard University in the fall. Singer, the daughter of Courtney and Michael Singer of New Orleans, plans to major in Health and Societies at the University of Pennsylvania.