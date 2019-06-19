A team of three young acrobatic gymnasts from New Orleans placed silver in all-around and bronze in dynamic routine in the 5th International Acrobatic Gymnastic Cup in Cesenatico, Italy.
Mia Mahony, Dayle Murphy and Lillian Powers, who all train under coach Ivan Ivanov at NOLA Gymnastics LLC, competed against trios from Hungary, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Great Britain and Austria. Their performance earned them an invitation to the Gutenberg Cup in Germany in October.
They are now training for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in July in Des Moines, Iowa. This meet is sanctioned by USA Gymnastics and determines the 2019 national champions.
Mahony, 12, daughter of Mike and Jackie Mahony, attends Lusher Charter School. Murphy, 13, daughter of Cane and Janel Murphy, is home-schooled. Powers, 15, daughter of Brad and Dodie Powers, attends Isidore Newman School, where NOLA Gymnastics operates.