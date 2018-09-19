At Mount Carmel Academy's recent Spirit Week, each of the five grade levels was designated a day to show their spirit, organization and collaboration through choreographed cheers.
Student Council class board members helped plan the cheers and costumes for their respective classes.
Class themes were “8th Grade Levels Up,” “Fais Do-Do Freshmen Stir Up An Adventure,” “Sophomores Rock the Stone Age,” “Troop 2020: Our Adventure Awaits” and “Senior Year: Our Final Quest.”
Students performed cheers during lunch breaks and were scored. The winner of Spirit Week will be announced in the spring semester.