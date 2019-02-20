ORTHODOX LECTURE: "Maximus the Confessor: A Bridge Between the Churches" will be the subject of the annual Dathel & John D. Georges Lecture for Orthodox-Catholic Relations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Notre Dame Seminary's Schulte Auditorium, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The Rev. Maximos Constas, a senior research scholar at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Massachusetts, will explore the vision of the church put forward by Maximus in the Seventh Century and suggest how both communities can benefit from a reconsideration of this option in ecclesiology. Admission is free. nds.edu.
CARNIVAL BINGO: St. Dominic Mothers Club and Grandparents Club will host Mardi Gras Madness Bingo at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the school gym at 6326 Memphis St., New Orleans. Those wearing Mardi Gras attire may win special prizes, and there will be food and drinks. Proceeds benefit the grandparents club. For information, visit www.stdominicnola.org.
SPIRITUAL PROGRAM: Saturday, Feb. 23, is the final day to register for "The Congress of Christian Education — Envisioning the Future Exceptionally as We Lead Disciples for Christ," which will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Cypress Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 901 31st St., Kenner. Registration is $20. For information, call (504) 201-2595.
AOL LIFE MARCH: Students from Academy of Our Lady School recently attended the Louisiana Life March in Baton Rouge, including Harlee Barbier, Marissa Bruce, Breanne Gill, Viviann Manning, religion teacher Doris Bridges, Mallory Hines, parent Brandy Coulon, Hailee Griffin, Elaine Lesnak, Janette Pina and Lorynn Coulon.
WEST BANK RENEWAL: Archbishop Alfred Hughes will be the celebrant at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, for the Catholic Charismatic Renewal West Bank at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 700 Maple Ave., Harvey. The group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday each month, with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m.; praise and scripture sharing at 7:30 p.m. and Mass at 8 p.m., followed by prayers for healing. For information, call (504) 913-4903.
ANNUAL FEAST: The Israel Baptist Church will hold its annual Ten Table Feast at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 1612 Estalotte Ave., Harvey. Enjoy a variety of dishes from various tables, including a wild table with game, a salad table, a greens table and more. Takeout is available. Tickets are $10, with extra individual tickets $1. Live music will also be played. For information, call (504) 362-9365.
ADDICTION FORUM: "You're Not Alone" is a community forum on opioid addiction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Angela Merici Gym, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. The forum speakers, including Archbishop Gregory Aymond, will discuss a variety of related topics, followed by questions and breakout sessions. For more information, see http://saintmmchurch.org/substance-adddiction-ministry-sam.
QUICK ASHES: Gretna United Methodist Church will offer "drive-thru" service to the community Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1309 Whitney Ave., Gretna. For information, see www.gretnaumc.org or call (504) 366-6685.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A Rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. March 9 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. Future dates include April 13, May 18 and June 15. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
St. Joseph's Altars
BROTHER MARTIN ALTAR: Brother Martin High School, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, will bless their St. Joseph's Day altar at 8 a.m. Monday, March 18, following a 7:25 a.m. Mass. The altar will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19. For information, see www.brothermartin.com.
ST. JOSEPH ALTAR: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner, will display a St. Joseph Altar. Blessing of the altar will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, with viewing until 7 p.m., continuing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19. Tupa-Tupa will be at noon Tuesday, with food service at 1 p.m. For information, call (504) 464-0361.
Fish Fries
FISH FRY: Dine-in or take-out will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Brother Martin High school, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans, for the Lenten fish fry. For information, see www.brothermartin.com or call (504) 283-1561.
Continuing
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.