Among those winning medals in the Greater New Orleans Senior Olympics are, front row from left, Harvey Golden Age Club members June Olano, Marie Trosclair, Joye Duhe, Shirley DeSalvo, Dolores Jeandron, Geraldine Palisi and Cindy Robichaux. In the second row are Jane Marchese, Elda Olsen, Barbara Hoffman, Ann Badeaux and Janel Clement. In the third row are Virginia Ford, Jo Ann Klinner, Lelia Bernard and David Clement.