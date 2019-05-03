The library has partnered in May with community organizations for Mental Health Awareness Month to provide a variety of programs sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.
Mental Health Awareness Month events include:
Relax & Restore: Meditation can reduce stress, improve concentration and help manage emotions. Attendees will unplug and unwind in the meeting room during meditation session.
Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in May at the Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.
Mental Health: Stigma and Treatments: A presenter from Jackson Hands of Change, a behavioral health agency, will be discussing mental health, stigma and local treatment options.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
NAMI: In Our Own Voice: Representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness will speak openly about their own experiences with mental illness, with an opportunity for dialogue, questions and resources.
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, Alvar Library, 913 Alvar St.
Cure Violence: Strategies for Teens: A representative from Cure Violence will discuss conflict resolution, decision-making, anti-bullying, and more with teens. Healthy snacks will be provided.
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
Transcending Trauma: How Yoga Heals: Certified trauma-informed yoga teacher Sheetal Kandola will share information on different types of yoga, how they can help in the healing process, and tools for relaxation and stress management.
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave.
To see the full schedule of Mental Health Awareness Month events, visit nolalibrary.org.
CRIME CARDS: A unique collection of mug shots and Bertillon cards from the New Orleans Police Department’s early records, dating from as early as 1895, are housed in the Louisiana Division/City Archives & Special Collections Department.
The crimes represented in this collection are considered petty and are recorded as “criminal occupations.” These include burglar, sneak thief, confidence (con-man), suspicious person, pick pocket, prostitute, and forger, among many others.
Bertillon cards were created by French criminologist Alphonse Bertillon in 1879 as a system of classification and organization that introduced the science of anthropometry, or the study of measurement of the human body, as a way of identifying individuals in police custody. Bertillon’s system was adopted across Europe and areas of the United States, and was considered the standard in criminal identification during its time.
The Bertillon system came to New Orleans in 1897, and throughout the early 1900s the New Orleans Police Department employed Bertillon operators for criminal investigation and identification.
The mug shot and Bertillon card collection, which includes over 1,600 mug shot cards and over 700 Bertillon cards, is now available to view online at archives.nolalibrary.org.