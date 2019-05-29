The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections swore in 22 new probation and parole officers on May 17 at the Louisiana State Police training auditorium in Baton Rouge. The new officers will work in districts across Louisiana.
During the ceremony, the department recognized the efforts of a few cadets who excelled in various areas:
- Alan Bryant of Shreveport District, and Brandon Roy of Lake Charles District were honor graduates.
- Nicole McCook of New Iberia District received the Top Gun Award and the Academic Award.
- Aimee Roy of Lake Charles District earned the Physical Fitness award.
- Katie Southern of Donaldsonville District received the Uncle Bill Hard Charger Award for always giving 100 percent.
New probation and parole officers in local districts are:
- Toni Alridge, Jefferson District
- Lindsey Maggio, Covington District
- Anne Sun, New Orleans District
- Taryn Waterhouse, New Orleans District.