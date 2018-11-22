PRAYER GROUP: The Archbishop Rummel High School Parent Booster Club will hold its monthly Rosary Prayer Group at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the school chapel at 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. Fellowship follows in the teachers’ lounge.
SIP AND SHOP: St. Piux X Women's Club is holiday a holiday event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans, in the gymnasium. More than 25 vendors will be on site. Visit stpiusxnola.org.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: The St. Pius X Women’s Club is hosting Breakfast with Santa on at 10 a.m. Dec. 8, at 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd, New Orleans, in the cafeteria and gymnasium. Enjoy breakfast, face painting, a train and crafts. $10 per person. Photographs with Santa available. For information, visit stpiusxnola.org.
MAGNIFICAT BREAKFAST: Willwoods marriage retreat speaker Janice Charbonnet will be the speaker at noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Best Western Plus Landmark Hotel, 2601 Severn Ave., Metairie. Reservations are $22 by mail, $23 online, to be received by Nov. 28. Mail checks to 1005 Maryland Ave., Kenner, La. 70062 or register online at www.magniicat-ministry.net/chapter-wbpages/metairie-la.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.