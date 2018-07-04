Lita Ducote, of Avondale, began another term as president of the West Bank Art Guild during the group's recent installation dinner at La Maison Creole in Harvey.
The group's other 2018-19 officers are Jean Perret, of Belle Chasse, vice president; Debi Naquin, of Gretna, treasurer; Gary Lehr, of Terrytown, recording secretary; Sharon Barrilleaux, of Westwego, corresponding secretary; and Deb Kerwin, of Harvey, and Neal Serié, of New Orleans, board members at large.
The 2017-18 Mildred Lewis Award, named after the founder of the West Bank Art Guild, was presented to Ducote. Marilyn J. Panger was named the group's 2017-18 artist of the year.