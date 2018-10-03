GRANT AWARDED: Deborah S. Unger, teacher of gifted English at Hahnville High School, has been awarded a $5,600 Service Learning Grant to promote literacy. The Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation awarded the grant for Unger and her students to work in the school, St. Charles Parish elementary schools and throughout the parish through several programs as part of the "Adolescents Advocate Literacy" project.
THEATRICAL CLUB HONORS: STK, the theater club at Mount Carmel Academy, recently received recognition from the state and Gov. John Bel Edwards for the "commitment and dedication to theater arts and being selected to perform on the main stage of the 2018 International Thespian Festival." The troupe performed "Silent Sky" at the festival in Lincoln, Nebraska, during the summer.
OPEN HOUSE: Cabrini High School will hold continuous tours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the school, 1400 Moss St., New Orleans. Advanced registration is available. See cabrinihigh.com/open-house or contact Jean Montgomery, admissions director, at jmonthgomery@cabrinihigh.com.
FAMILY FEST: St. Ann Catholic School will celebrate its annual event starting at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5-6, at the school with music, food, student performances, auctions a fun run and more at 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. For information, call (504) 455-8383 or visit stannschool.org.
"COMET FOR A DAY": St. Charles Catholic School offers students in fifth through eighth grades the chance to experience the school on one day — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5, 15, 26, 28. Guests will shadow a student ambassador, visiting classes and participating in activities at the campus at 100 Dominican Drive, Laplace. Reservations are required. Contact the admissions office at (985) 652-3809, ext. 119 or D'Neil Figuero at figuero.dneil@st.charlescatholic.org.
OPEN STUDIO: The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will hold an open house for students interested in applying for the school from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 940-2787.
MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP: The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will hold a second session of workshops to help eighth-grade students prepare for auditions to the school's musical theater program, with courses on music, acting and basic dance technique. Classes will be at 4:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 8-Nov. 5. There is a $125 supply fee; financial aid is available. For more information, see nocca.com.
STRING WORKSHOP: The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will hold a classical instrumental string ensemble workshop from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays for students in grades 5 to 10 beginning Oct. 10 through Dec. 19 at the school, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. There will be two sessions each day lasting 45 minutes each. Students must attend all class meetings. Cost is $100 and financial aid is available. For information, see nocca.com.
ST. RITA MEETING: The Home and School Association will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the gym at 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. A tuition drawing will be held, as well as a chance to win wrist bans at the upcoming Pecan Fest. For information, call (504) 737-0744.
MOUNT CARMEL OPEN HOUSE: The academy will offer a chance to meet students and faculty, tour the campus and learn about the school from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. RSVP at .mcacubs.com. For information, contact the Office of Admissions, admissions@mcacubs.org or (504) 288-7630.
SCHOOL TOURS: Walk-through tours for prospective families at St. Ann Catholic School are offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, and any Monday when school is in session, starting in the school office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. For information, see stannschool.org.
OPEN HOUSE: Stuart Hall will host open houses for the preschool and lower schools at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. An overview and tours of the campus are planned. For information or private tours, contact Libby McGinn at (504) 861-5382 or visit stuarthall.org.
ST. DOMINIC FUNDRAISER: The St. Dominic Mothers’ Club will hold a fundraising auction, “An Enchanted Evening,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St., New Orleans. A patron party will begin at 6:30 p.m. For information about becoming a sponsor or donor, call Annette Wheritt in the special events office at (504) 486-2824.
SIP & SHOP: The Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will host its annual “Sip, Shop, & Socialize” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, on campus in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave. Vendors will be selling a variety of gifts such as apparel, home décor, yard art, jewelry and Rummel-themed items. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.