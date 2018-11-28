Mary Hazen will soon have her moment to shine. On Sunday evening, she’ll waltz alongside dancers from all over the city, to the melodies of Tchaikovsky, in New Orleans Ballet Association’s intergenerational "The Nutcracker Suite."
Nearly 1,500 people will be in the crowd.
When asked what she’s most excited about, Hazen was quick to answer.
“Dressing up,” she said. “We get to wear really cute hats, and show off.”
Hazen’s friend and fellow dancer, Cindy Riehl, chimed in mischievously: “We get to strut, and for old ladies that's a lot of fun.”
Both performers are 72.
"The Nutcracker Suite," presented by New Orleans Ballet Association and IberiaBank, will be performed at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, in Tulane University’s Dixon Hall.
Each one-hour performance features more than 200 participants, ages 6 and up.
“This particular 'Nutcracker' celebrates the diversity of the city,” said Millette White, an education coordinator for NOBA. “It’s an opportunity for participants from all over the community to come together and celebrate a very unique holiday tradition.”
The annual productions are a result of NOBA’s 27-year partnership with The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, which offers 5,000 tuition-free dance classes and activities at 13 sites throughout the Greater New Orleans area.
One popular dance program is geared toward men and women older than 55.
“The intergenerational 'Nutcracker' celebrates the talent of our youth, and our youth program, as well as the senior citizens who participate in the tuition-free Senior Dance Fitness program,” said Jenny Hamilton, NOBA's executive director.
A show for the ages
NOBA has two purposes, Hamilton explained: It attracts world-class dance companies to the city, so that locals can watch them perform, and it provides the free educational dance programs for kids, teens and adults.
Each year, the students from these programs come together in "The Nutcracker Suite."
Both the older and younger dancers frolic in the show’s party scene.
“It's so magical — right before the party scene — to watch the senior citizens line up backstage, and with them is a child, and they literally walk onto the stage together,” Hamilton said. “Watching them relate and share in that common moment of excitement and anticipation is just a very magical moment.”
Rori George, 9, is also dancing in the lively scene.
“I'm looking forward to having fun, and not being nervous,” said Rori, who’s been dancing since she was 3. “I like how it exciting it is. Plus, I like to dance.”
The production also features advanced dancers who are pursuing a career in ballet.
Violette Stonebreaker, 14, is one of them. She’s performed with major dance companies, including the Ballet Hispanico in New York City. During Sunday’s 6 p.m. Nutcracker Suite, Stonebreaker will make an onstage appearance as a military doll.
“You really feel like all of the hard work that you've been putting in pays off, when people get to see you,” she said. “I like it, because you get to interact with everyone who’s in the performance.”
A senior moment
Aline De Souza, a co-director of "The Nutcracker Suite," launched the Senior Dance Fitness program in spring 2008 to bolster participants’ physical and mental well-being.
“Sometimes the doctors might tell them: ‘You need to exercise.’ But it’s hard for them to find a class that's tailored for them,” said De Souza, adding that senior citizens may feel isolated from society, especially if they’ve worked throughout their adult lives.
“They like being involved in something that requires rehearsals, because we are just as strict with them as we are with the kids,” De Souza said. The sense of commitment and camaraderie — knowing that their fellow dancers depend on them — encourages them to push forward, she added.
“I've been dancing all my life,” said Riehl, explaining why she signed up for the program. “I took Jazzercise, but it wasn't my thing. I tried a different ballet studio, but I have trouble keeping up with the younger students. Then I found the exercise program at Lyons (Recreation Center), and it's perfect. I love it. We all do.”
Hazen enjoys surrounding herself with friends from her generation.
“The program is really a godsend for more mature adults. We don't have to impress anybody. We laugh, and we talk when we're not supposed to,” she said. “It’s my time, and I won't give it up.”