St. Mary’s Dominican High School named Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, as an honorary alumna during her recent visit to the campus. Dominican Principal Carolyn Favre presented Benson with a diploma from the school. School President Cynthia A. Thomas presented Benson with a Dominican pendant that features the senior class ring’s blue stone and the school crest. The students gave their special guest a second-line sendoff with the Dominican Marching Band performing “When The Saints Go Marching In.”
Benson gave an inspiring address about women’s leadership and how a strong foundation of faith has guided her throughout her lifetime of leadership roles in several careers.
“I truly am blessed as I look back and see this varied and eclectic career journey that I’ve enjoyed, and I continue to give thanks to the Lord for the countless blessings he has bestowed on me and my life," Benson said. "I feel so very blessed and continue to give thanks and give back to the community, as I truly believe this is so very important to your spiritual success as well as your business success.”
She noted that hard work, creativity and the ability to adapt “while all the time remaining true to yourself and your goals should be concrete foundations for you, regardless of where you are in your life. ... My foundation is the strength I get daily from the Lord, and that shall never fade. My faith continues to stay strong and guide me.”
Her parting advice challenged the students to strive to continue learning: “Continue to embrace learning and never lose that desire. It will take you to great places.”