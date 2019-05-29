WBQBC spring women.jpg

Outstanding female athletes honored by the Westbank Quarterback Club are, front row from left, Magen Authement, Hailey Lovell, Cambre Vegas, Gracee Hess, Cyler Parker, Brooke Plaisance, Dallas DesRoches, Lucie Llorens, Olivia Austin, Savannah Pitre, Victoria Welches, Mackenzie Bourgeois and Witney Kramer. In the second row are Wayne Ory of the Westbank Quarterback Club; coach Scott Richard of Academy of Our Lady; club member Carl Nini; coach Frank Palmisano; club President Jeff Wooton; coach Stephanie Andrews of Belle Chasse High School; guest speaker Doug Mouton of WWL-TV; coach Jennifer Moore of Fisher High School; coach Sheena Smith of John Ehret High School; coach Caroline Meyers of Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy; club members Don Wattigny, John Dalton Sr. and John Morehiser; and coach Joshua Russell of Thomas Jefferson High School.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Westbank Quarterback Club recognized the achievements of high school athletes in baseball, basketball, softball and track during a banquet April 17 at the Four Column in Harvey. Doug Mouton, of WWL-TV, was the guest speaker at the banquet, which attracted more than 110 athletes, coaches, parents and guests.

The male athletes honored are:

  • From Archbishop Shaw High School: Jacob Mouriz, Logan Muhleisen and Tyler Nichol, baseball; Isiah Barnes, basketball; and Quentin Bullie and Gage Perrin, bowling.
  • From Belle Chasse High School: Mark Plaisance, baseball.
  • From Edna Karr High School: Michel Clements, track.
  • From Fisher High School: Trey Usey, baseball.
  • From John Ehret High School: Phil Bodden and Trey Treadaway, baseball.
  • From Landry-Walker High School: Jamal Morris, track.
  • From L.W. Higgins High School: Roshaun Gilmore, baseball.

The female athletes honored are:

  • From Academy of Our Lady: Magen Authement, Gina Escude, Hailey Lovell and Cambre Vegas, softball.
  • From Belle Chasse High School: Gracee Hess, Cyler Parker and Brooke Plaisance, softball.
  • From Edna Karr High School: Sierra Session and Malaysia Sinegal, track.
  • From Fisher High School: Dallas DesRoches, softball.
  • From Helen Cox High School: Tamia Bennett and Dorothie Exantus, softball.
  • From John Ehret High School: Lucie Llorens, softball, and Tatyana Crawford, track.
  • From Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy: Olivia Austin and Savannah Pitre, softball.
  • From Thomas Jefferson High School: Mackenzie Bourgeois, Serena Brown and Witney Kramer, softball.

The club also recognized the High School 4-A bowling champions from Academy of Our Lady, coached by Robert Chauvin; and Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Power Lifting 305-160-315-780 champion Janee Kovacs from Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy.

