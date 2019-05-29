The Westbank Quarterback Club recognized the achievements of high school athletes in baseball, basketball, softball and track during a banquet April 17 at the Four Column in Harvey. Doug Mouton, of WWL-TV, was the guest speaker at the banquet, which attracted more than 110 athletes, coaches, parents and guests.
The male athletes honored are:
- From Archbishop Shaw High School: Jacob Mouriz, Logan Muhleisen and Tyler Nichol, baseball; Isiah Barnes, basketball; and Quentin Bullie and Gage Perrin, bowling.
- From Belle Chasse High School: Mark Plaisance, baseball.
- From Edna Karr High School: Michel Clements, track.
- From Fisher High School: Trey Usey, baseball.
- From John Ehret High School: Phil Bodden and Trey Treadaway, baseball.
- From Landry-Walker High School: Jamal Morris, track.
- From L.W. Higgins High School: Roshaun Gilmore, baseball.
The female athletes honored are:
- From Academy of Our Lady: Magen Authement, Gina Escude, Hailey Lovell and Cambre Vegas, softball.
- From Belle Chasse High School: Gracee Hess, Cyler Parker and Brooke Plaisance, softball.
- From Edna Karr High School: Sierra Session and Malaysia Sinegal, track.
- From Fisher High School: Dallas DesRoches, softball.
- From Helen Cox High School: Tamia Bennett and Dorothie Exantus, softball.
- From John Ehret High School: Lucie Llorens, softball, and Tatyana Crawford, track.
- From Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy: Olivia Austin and Savannah Pitre, softball.
- From Thomas Jefferson High School: Mackenzie Bourgeois, Serena Brown and Witney Kramer, softball.
The club also recognized the High School 4-A bowling champions from Academy of Our Lady, coached by Robert Chauvin; and Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Power Lifting 305-160-315-780 champion Janee Kovacs from Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy.