Cats are known for their great grooming habits. They are meticulous, and they devote a large portion of their day to grooming. With that being said, is it ever necessary to give a cat a traditional bath?
The short answer is yes. Although cats usually have the personal hygiene covered on their own, there are some cases when they may need a little help from their human friends.
Some cats may not mind a nice bath here and there, but note that most cats do not like water at all. Giving your cat a bath may potentially be a traumatic experience for all involved.
So when is a feline bath necessary?
OVERWEIGHT: If the cat is overweight or obese, it may not be able to reach its entire body to groom. A bath every once in a while will help to keep its coat shiny and skin healthy.
MUD: If the cat has decided to play in a mud puddle or roll around in dirt, the job of getting clean may be a little more than it can handle on its own. And if the cat gets something such as tree sap on its coat, or comes in stinky, the circumstances may call for a bath.
FLEAS: If a cat gets fleas, medications or flea treatments usually can do the trick. However, depending on the severity of the infestation, a medicated bath may be needed.
HYGIENE HABITS LACKING: Despite natural grooming efforts, some cats may not get the job done effectively and end up with greasy or sticky coats, thus requiring a bath.
ARTHRITIS: Cats with joint pain may not be able to comfortably groom themselves and may require some help. In addition, the warm water and massaging of their skin during a bath can be beneficial to a feline with arthritis.
Make sure to use a shampoo that is specifically for cats and not human shampoo, as this can cause irritation to a cat’s skin. If the family feline finds itself filthy, brace yourself and give it a bath.
Events
JANUARY: Join NOLA Tribe Yoga and some adoptable felines at the Louisiana SPCA for "Meowmasté: Yoga with Kittens." Classes will run every Saturday in January. Check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. with class from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Prepurchase of tickets is required; tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/meowmaste-yoga-with-kittens-tickets-53913861812
SATURDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans will be at the center court of The Esplanade, 1401 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, from noon to 3 p.m. with adoptable dogs and information on fostering, volunteering and adopting. For more information, email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
TUESDAY: Basic Manners, a five-week group training class, starts at 6 p.m. at Jefferson Feed on Jefferson Highway. Taught by a certified trainer from the Louisiana SPCA, the class covers behaviors such as sit, down, stay, come, leave-it and focus. To attend Basic Manners, register in advance at la-spca.org/grouptraining or email training@la-spca.org.
WEDNESDAY: A free, two-hour class called "Feral Cat TNR, The Basics and Beyond" will be taught at the Louisiana SPCA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Learn to get started practicing trap-neuter-return, how to mediate problems, how to advocate for cats and how to solve difficult trapping situations. This is also a great opportunity to learn more about Orleans Parish municipal ordinances pertaining to cats. This workshop is free, but register in advance at la-spca.org/tnrclass.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish send to cluna@sbpg.net.