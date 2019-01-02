TULANE UNIVERSITY: The A.B. Freeman School of Business and the School of Liberal Arts at Tulane University are the beneficiaries of a new $3.5 million gift from Carole B. and Kenneth J. Boudreaux. The gift will create a scholarship fund for Freeman School graduate students and establish the Kenneth J. Boudreaux MBA ’67 Professorship in Finance. It will also establish the Carole Barnette Boudreaux NC ’65 Creative Writing Endowed Fund, which will launch two programs that will bring both great and emerging writers to campus. Kenneth J. Boudreaux received his MBA from the Tulane School of Business in 1967 and served as a professor of finance and economics at Tulane before his retirement in 2010. Carole Barnette Boudreaux received a bachelor of arts degree in English from Newcomb College in 1965. She received a master of education degree from the University of New Orleans in 1973. Their son Beau Boudreaux holds a doctorate in English and is a poet and adjunct professor at Tulane.
LSU: Jessica Mire of Destrehan, a chemical engineering major, is one of seven LSU graduates who were awarded the Distinguished Communicator Award during LSU’s 297th commencement exercises. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and built digital portfolios, displayed as public websites, which included their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.
NORTHWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY: These local students are among the 922 graduates of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches who completed their coursework in the summer 2018 and fall 2018 semesters:
- From Avondale, Brian Videau
- From Des Allemands, Cadie Beall
- From Destrehan, John Domangue and Patrick Juneau
- From Gretna, Jaime Balleza, Alfonza Jackson and Donald Wagner
- From Harahan, Stephanie Schmidt
- From Kenner, Verne Champagne, Kailyn Verdin and Tracy Williams
- From LaPlace, Darian Cline and Keitha Smith
- From Luling, Lynn Edwards and Garrett Monti
- From Marrero, Katie Desalvo and Christa Steib
- From Meraux, Emma Miller
- From Metairie, Kaitlyn Arena, Walter Bridges and Jessica Kovacs
- From New Orleans, Jessica Connor, Amy Favalora, Mia Jackson, Karice Moore, Monique Myles, Tchanavian Norris and Tayla Oliver
- From Westwego, Syretta Atkins.
NUNEZ SIGNUP: Registration for the Spring 2019 semester is available now for Nunez Community College, 3701 Paris Road, Chalmette, at www.nunez.edu. On-campus registration assistance will be available Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 16-17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 22, both day and evening. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. For more information, email admissions@nunez.edu or call (504) 278-6467.