FESTIVALS
GENTILLY FEST: Pontchartrain Park Playground is the site for the three-day festival that includes a parade, fireworks, loads of entertainment, arts and crafts, food and more. The fest is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at 5701 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information, visit gentillyfest.com.
OLD ARABI SUGAR FEST: Music, activities and competitions will sweeten the deal for the Old Arabi Sugar Fest from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Old Arabi. There will also be giveaways of the sweet stuff, as well as tours of historic Old Arabi and a doughnut-eating contest. For information, visit oldarabi.org or call (504) 278-4242.
WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL: The two-day Westbank Heritage Festival is from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, at the John M. Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego. The free event features live music from Juvenile, Amanda Shaw, Partners-n-Crime, Donell Jones and Raheem Devaughn and food, artists and vendors. For information, visit www.visitjeffersonparish.com.
ANDOUILLE FESTIVAL: Dozens of entertainers and food and craft vendors will participate in the Andouille Festival on Oct. 19-21 at the Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park, 2900 U.S. 51, LaPlace. Performers include the Bucktown All-Stars, Mojeaux, 90 Degrees West and Keith Frank and the Souileau Zydeco Band. See complete listings at andouillefestival.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
"STEAM COFFIN" AUTHOR: Historian and author John Laurence Busch will speak Wednesday, Oct. 10, about the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by a steamship, based on research for his book, “Steam Coffin: Captain Moses Rogers and The Steamship Savannah Break the Barrier," at the meeting of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Greater New Orleans in the Abita Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room, 166 Barbee Road, Covington, beginning with a tour at 4:45 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $15; $10 for members and their guests; or $5 for students. Contact Glen Guzik at glen.a.guzik@nasa.gov or larry.dequay-1@nasa.gov.
HISTORY LECTURE: Notre Dame professor Felipe Fernández-Armesto will present a lecture, “The Spanish Monarchy in North America in the Eighteenth Century,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, in the Williams Research Center of The Historic New Orleans Collection, 410 Chartres St. Admission is $10; to register, visit my.hnoc.org or call (504) 598-7146.
BLUE HORIZON AWARD: Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee will honor Louisiana's first lady Donna Edwards at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at The Four Columns, 3711 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Tickets are $75. Register at jpdemocrats.org.
ARCHIVE TOURS: During Archives Month, the Notarial Archives Research Center at the Clerk of Civil District Court, 1340 Poydras St., Suite 360, New Orleans, will offer tours at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 16, 23 and 30; Wednesday, Oct. 17; and Thursday, Oct. 25. Workshops also will be held on Colonial Acts at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. A seminar will be held on Title Chain at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Registration is required. Email civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com or call (504) 407-0106.
JUNG LECTURE: "Tikkun Olam — Repairing the Brokenness in the World and In Our Souls" will be the topic of Jungian analyst Joseph R. Lee's lecture at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $15, $10 students and members free. For information, visit jungneworleans.com.
WALK FOR EDUCATION: The UNCF 5K Walk for Education will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Audubon Park Riverview, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration is $35 for 12 and older and $15 for 11 and younger. To register, visit uncf.org.
LOUISIANA WALKS FOR PARKINSON'S: The Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's will be the beneficiary of Louisiana Walks for Parkinson's, which will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 on Pavilion Island at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. To register, visit parkinsonswalk.org. The Davis Phinney Foundation was created in 2004 to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The foundation is named after Davis Phinney, who retired from cycling in 1993 as the winningest American cyclist of all time, and who is scheduled to appear at the Metairie event. Phinney was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2000 and created the foundation with his wife, Connie Carpenter Phinney.
STEM SATURDAY: Hydraulics will be the theme of STEM Saturday with Calvin Mackie, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center, 1616 Caffin Ave., New Orleans. Students will use hydraulics to design and build simple machines such as elevators, fork lifts, crane arms and diggers. The cost is $60. To register, visit stemnola.com.
POYDRAS STREET TOUR: New Orleans architect Shannon French will discuss the architecture of Poydras Street, the economy that drove the corridor's development and how those building and spaces have shaped and influenced the development of the CBD in a walking tour from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. It begins outside Harrah's Casino, 1246 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. The tour is put on by the New Orleans Architecture Foundation. The cost is $30. To register, visit www.noaf.org.
HISTORIC HOMES ON THE POINT: Five historic homes will be highlighted on the annual Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, sponsored by the Algiers Point Association. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Tavolino Pizza, 141 Delaronde St., or eventbrite.com. The last tickets will be sold at 4 p.m. A temporary Blue Bike hub will be set up for the event.
SECRET GARDENS OF THE VIEUX CARRE: Patio Planters will host two days of tours of private gardens from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14. Multiple courtyards will be open in different locations each day for a self-guided walking tour. Tickets, $20, are available at patioplanters.net or by calling (888) 756-6250.
MAUMUS CENTER PLANETARIUM: The dome show "Zula Patrol Under the Weather" will be presented at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Maumus Center Planetarium of the St. Bernard Parish School District, 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. This animated presentation is recommended for children ages 4-12.
- "Habitat Earth," recommended for ages 6 and up, will be presented at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
- "Dynamic Earth," recommended for ages 8 and up, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
Tickets can be purchased at the door; to reserve a ticket, call (504) 301-0239. Tickets are $5 for children ages 4-12 and $10 for adults. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Planetarium doors close at the times listed, and attendees will not be admitted after the show begins.
LIVING HISTORY: Join the Baratarian cannon crew for artillery demonstrations and discussions of gunnery skills and strategies during the Battle of New Orleans era. The program, 1815 Alive, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Call (504) 281-0510 or visit nps.gov/jela.
NUNEZ HISTORY LECTURE SERIES: Author, historian and educator Chris Dier will give a history lecture, "The 1868 St. Bernard Parish Massacre: Blood in the Cane Fields," at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the auditorium at Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. For information, call (504) 278-6422 or email Michele Minor at mminor@nunez.edu.
STEM FAIR: A free STEM Fair for all ages will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the East Regional Branch Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan. The weekday event takes place during fall break for St. Charles Parish public school students. The science, technology, engineering and math event will feature demonstrations on nuclear science, paleontology, robotics and space-themed activities.
'TIT REX AUCTION: The Krewe of 'tit Rex will hold a Show Float Auction Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Mag's 940, 940 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. The shoe-box-sized floats from the krewe's annual street processions, as well as art and more, will be auctioned by members John Calhoun and his band, the Auctioneers. A $5 donation is requested. For information, visit titrexparade.com.
BIG BOOK SALE: Friends of Jefferson Public Library will hold its Big Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18-21, at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. More than 65,000 items, from books to DVDs, CDs, music and records, will be available. For information, call (504) 455-2665 or email friendsjpl@yahoo.com.
PORTAGE BIKE ROLL: On Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 20 to Nov. 18, the Historic New Orleans Collection will be offering free bicycle tours as a part of the upcoming exhibition "Art of the City — Postmodern to Post-Katrina." The 6-mile trips highlight public art along the Esplanade corridor from the Marigny through Treme, to City Park and back to the collection at 533 Royal St. Tours are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., excluding Oct. 27-28. The 1 p.m. Nov. 11 tour is by bus. Reservations are required; go to abicyclenameddesire@gmail.com or call (504) 345-8966.
FALL GARDEN SHOW: Jefferson Beautification Inc. will hold a fall garden show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at LaSalle Park, 6600 Airline Drive, Metairie. Master Gardener presentations will include “Raising Backyard Chickens” by Linda Vinsanau at 11 a.m. and “Tool Talk” by Roger Svoboda at 1 p.m. Admission is free; food trucks will be on site. For information, call (504) 737-7583.
HOME TOURS: The New Orleans Architecture Foundation offers a self-guided tour of seven homes in the Uptown and Audubon areas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. The homes are at 7037 Chestnut St., 201 Audubon St., 221 Walnut St., 452 Audubon St. 479 Audubon St., 485 Audubon St. and 7515 St. Charles Ave. The tour headquarters is at Audubon Charter School, 428 Broadway. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of. For information and to reserve a spot online, visit noaf.org/events/2018hometour.
GHOSTLY GALLIVANT: The Friends of the Cabildo will present Ghostly Gallivant tours Oct. 20-21, beginning at the 1850 House Museum Store, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. The 90-minute tours will begin every 30 minutes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will walk through courtyards and hear tales of terrors including the New Orleans Axeman, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau and the Cajun Loup Garou. Tickets are $25 and $15 for seniors 62 and older and students up to age 22. For tickets, visit friendsofthecabildo.org. A Ghostly Gallivant online auction is underway through Nov. 1 at 32auctions.com.
SWAMP SCIENCE FEST: Learn from a frog, check waterway health, track bird migrations and enjoy hands-on activities, walks and talks with local nature and science organizations. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero (near Crown Point). Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10, or visit nps.gov/jela.
TOUR DE JEFFERSON AND LIVEWELL FEST: Jefferson Chamber will host a family-friendly biking adventure and festival to raise awareness of quality-of-life amenities, recreational venues and the Jefferson Parish bicycle master plan beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Ave., Metairie. Riders can choose their routes depending on length. A fun run and walk begins at 9 a.m., with the fest starting at 10 a.m. with food, live music and a marketplace. For information, visit tourdejefferson.org or call (504) 835-3880.
Meetings
NAACP MEETING: NOLA Branch 6071 of the NAACP will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at George Washington Carver High School, 3050 Higgins Blvd., New Orleans.
ALGIERS KIWANIS: City Councilwoman Kristen Palmer will be the guest speaker at the 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Algiers at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
ORLEANS SIERRA CLUB: Environmental journalist Bob Marshall will present arguments for why Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan has 10 years to succeed when the Orleans Sierra Club meets at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, in Dominion Auditorium at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans; enter the gate behind the statue of Audubon. For information, call Charles Pfeifer, (504) 307-0187.
Reunions
EAGLE REUNION PLANNED: The Warren Easton High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion with activities Oct. 12-14. Activities include a dance on Oct. 12, a picnic and reunion night on Oct. 13 and a church service on Oct. 14. Packages vary from $35 to $205. For information, contact Gisele Davis at (504) 317-0281 or Gloria Jagneau at (504) 301-3281.
Benefits
TOP CHEF RECONCILE: The culinary competition takes place at 6:30 p.m. the Oct. 14 at 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Six teams will compete to create dishes with a mystery ingredient. Each team has a Cafe Reconcile alum, a home cook and a professional chef. Cost is $75-$125. Call (504) 568-1157 or go to cafereconcile.org.