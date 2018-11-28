1916 PROVIDED PHOTO Belle Chasse Academy has the honor of being the recipient the 2018 Emeril Lagasse Foundation Grant. This opportunity allows BCA to expand the current garden program through construction of an outdoor classroom, outdoor teaching kitchen, and many other garden improvements. The growth of the BCA garden program will expand the science curriculum, enrich student learning opportunities and invite community engagement with extracurricular classes and events. Pictured are BCA students LeAnn Rivera Velez and Keenan Mintz along with Ms. Corinne Akins, BCA Garden Coordinator.
HOLY CROSS SCHOOL: Holy Cross School's Center Stage will present Ken Ludwig's comedy "Lend Me a Tenor" at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Watson Family Theatre at Holy Cross School, 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $12.50 online at holycrosstigers.edlioschool.com/apps/pages/centerstage and $15 at the door. The officers of the International Thespian Society have chosen to follow the comedy with the musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" Jan. 31 through Feb. 4. The thespian troupe and Center Stage are under the direction of Maria Baisier.
ST. JOHN STEM: The St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District is expanding enrollment for its STEM Magnet High School Program and is accepting applications from current 10th-grade students for the 2019-20 school year. Previously, applications were accepted only from students in grades seven through nine. Applications are available at stjohn.k12.la.us and will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Admitted students will be notified by Jan. 22. For information, call (985) 479-8338.
BILINGUAL PARENT COMMITTEE MEETING: The Jefferson Parish Public School System Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee will gather at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Administration Building, 501 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. The committee provides recommendations to the superintendent regarding the district’s English Language Learners program. Along with LEP parents, the group is comprised of principals, teachers, paraprofessionals, bilingual counselor/social workers and community partners. RSVP to Maria Marroquin at 504-349-7776 if child care is neeed.
NOCCA THEATER: The NOCCA Stage Company will present the regional premiere of "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 and 12-14 in in Freda Lupin Memorial Hall on the campus of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Tickets start at $15 at Eventbrite.com. This new musical, Peter Rothstein, with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takachm, deals with an extraordinary moment in 1914, the first year of the Great War, when soldiers from many countries put down their guns and left their trenches to meet their enemies in “no man’s land." They exchanged gifts of tobacco, rum and chocolates -- even photographs of loved ones. They sang songs, played a game of soccer, and buried each other’s dead. Then, upon orders from above, they returned to their trenches and re-instigated a war that would last four more years and cost more than ten million lives.
CHALMETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHRISTMAS GALA: Chalmette High School will present its Christmas gala at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 in the Chalmette High Cultural Arts Center, 2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette. This year's musical selections center around the theme Christmas Time Machine and will feature performances from the CHS band, chorus, Charmers and technical crew. Chalmette High School ambassadors and culinary students will also be featured. For information, visit www.sbpsb.org/ccac. Tickets are $12 at Eventbrite.com.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: St. Mary’s Dominican High School will present its annual Christmas concert on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in the Sister Ambrose Reggio, O.P. Gymnasium. The concert will feature the Dominican Concert Band, Concert Choir, and Jazz Band. The concert is free and open to the public.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND PAGEANT: The St. Ann Catholic School choir and band will present a concert of sounds of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. A Christmas pageant will follow the concert in the gym, and the evening will conclude with a reception held by the St. Ann Home & School Club in the cafeteria.
PYTHON SHORTCOURSE: The Fundamentals of Python, the popular programming language, will be a two-day course offered by UNO from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 17-18 in Room 424 of the Library, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. The course is offered by the Professional and Continuing Education division. The cost is $295. For information, visit uno.edu.
NOCCA VOCAL MUSIC: Vocal music students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts recently received awards in their divisions at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern regional competition at Northwestern State University of Louisiana. NOCCA students placed first, third and fourth place in the high school division, with eight of the 11 students making it to the semifinal round. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Winning NOCCA students include:
- Julian Revell of Metairie, NOCCA Academic Studio, first place, high school men
- Treshor Stirgus of New Orleans, NOCCA Academic Studio, tied for third, high school women
- Kieva Banks of Harvey, NOCCA Academic Studio, tied for third, high school women
- Lauren Albano of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, fourth place, high school women.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY CROSS COUNTRY: Mount Carmel Academy’s varsity cross country team kept its title of district champion for a second consecutive year at the 9-5A district meet on Oct. 25. The team went on to place second at regionals and fifth at the state meet.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Mount Carmel Academy students recently donated 3,521 pounds of nonperishable food to Second Harvest Food Bank, providing 2,934 meals to those in need. The Christian Life Community (CLC) club, with assistance from the religion department, sponsored the annual drive.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: The International Baccalaureate Organization has authorized Morris Jeff Community School to offer the globally recognized International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for grades 11-12, Morris Jeff head of school Patricia Perkins said. Morris Jeff, an IB World School, was previously authorized as an IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) for grades PK-5 and Middle Years Programme (MYP) in grades 6-10. The Diploma Programme completes the program for a full PK-12 International Baccalaureate Diploma. The three programmes are philosophically aligned, each centered on developing attributes of the IB learner profile. Morris Jeff is accepting applications for grades PK-11, and will graduate its first senior class in spring, 2021. Applicants should go to enrollnola.org to apply.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Remarkable women throughout history came to life recently at Mount Carmel Academy’s “Living HERstory Biographical Celebration." Fifty students took an active role in the event, each choosing a historically significant woman to research. Students told their subject’s story, sharing information about her to classmates in creative and interactive ways. They utilized their presentation skills and creativity by dressing in costume, leading games and activities, and educating their peers on their chosen subject – all while in character. The women portrayed included Sonia Sotomayor, Nellie Bly, Elizabeth Tudor, Harriet Tubman, Agatha Christie, Marie Curie, the Brontë sisters, Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai and Ada Lovelace.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: The Feast of All Saints on Nov. 1 was celebrated with Grandparents Day events at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero. Grandparents were invited to campus for Mass with their granddaughters. Prior to Mass, grandparents and students were treated to coffee and donuts.
OPEN HOUSES
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools.
- Audubon Uptown Lower Campus, pre-K through third grade, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100.
- Audubon Uptown Upper Campus, fourth through eighth grades, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 1111 Milan St., (504) 324-7110.
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Walk-through tours for the families of prospective students at St. Ann Catholic School are offered at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays when school is in session, beginning in the office of the school at 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The next tours will be Dec. 3 and 6.
ST. ANDREW'S OPEN HOUSE: Prospective parents can tours St. Andrew's Episcopal School, beginning at the school's Chalstrom Parish House, 1031 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The middle school preview is Thursday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m. Registration is required. Contact Lisa Witter at (504) 866-6553 or visit standrewsepiscopalschool.org.