Orleans Parish
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: 4301 St. Charles Ave. (Nims Fine Arts Center). Open to the public March 19 with meals served 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BLESSED FRANCIS SEELOS CHURCH: 3037 Dauphine St. (parish hall). March 18, viewing 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; March 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., noon blessing, then meals served.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: 4401 Elysian Fields Ave. (chapel): March 18, 7:25 a.m. opening Mass, open to the public at 8 a.m. with blessing and viewing until 6 p.m. Viewing March 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations go to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Missions in the U.S. and worldwide.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: 1400 Moss St. March 19, blessing at 9 a.m. with viewing until 7 p.m. and meals served at 5 p.m. in the chapel.
DE LA SALLE HIGH SCHOOL: 5300 St. Charles Ave. (school lobby). March 19, viewing 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blessing at 9:30 a.m. Tupa Tupa, rosary at 11:30 a.m.
GOOD SHEPHERD: (St. Stephen Church), 1025 Napoleon Ave. Viewing March 19, during Sunday Masses; March 19, blessing after the 9 a.m. Mass and viewing until 4:45 p.m. Meals served at 11:30 a.m.
HOLY CROSS SCHOOL: 5500 Paris Ave., (first floor of Administration Building). March 19, viewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., blessing immediately following the 9:10 a.m. school Mass.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION: 130 Baronne St., (Lenes Hall). March 17, viewing 8 a.m. to noon; March 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; March 19, 8 a.m. to noon, with altar blessing and lunch for the needy at 12:30 p.m.
LOYOLA UNIVERSITY NEW ORLEANS: 6363 St. Charles Ave., Danna Center. March 19, public viewing 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with blessing at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Loyola University/Sodexo Dining Services.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: 7027 Milne Blvd., enter at marked gate. March 19 in Cafe Campbell, blessing at 7:30 a.m., followed by viewing until 6 p.m. Parking available on Milne Boulevard. No meals.
ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE: 6828 Chef Menteur Highway, March 19, blessing at 8 a.m. with public viewing until 5 p.m., with meals served at noon.
ST. PATRICK: 724 Camp St., Reynolds Hall. Public viewing following noon Mass on March 18. March 19, blessing at 12:30 p.m.
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE/ST. JUDE SHRINE: (St. Jude Hall), 410 Basin St. March 19, blessing after 7:30 a.m. Mass with viewing until 4:30 p.m. Meals served for all after noon Mass.
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA: 1835 St. Roch Ave. Sponsored by Ladies Guild. Open March 16, blessing at 9 a.m. with viewing until 4 p.m. Mass; March 17, viewing after 10 a.m. Mass; March 19, viewing 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ST. ALPHONSUS (St. Mary’s Assumption Church): 923 Josephine St. March 18, blessing at 5 p.m.; March 19, open 10 a.m. to noon with meals served in garden at noon.
ST. AUGUSTINE CHURCH: 1210 Gov. Nicholls St. March 19, viewing beginning 11 a.m. with blessing at noon. Meals served following blessing in the courtyard near the Tomb of the Unknown Slave.
ST. DOMINIC: 775 Harrison Ave. St. Dominic Rosary Altar Society hosting. March 16, blessing after 4 p.m. vigil Mass. Open for public viewing March 17 to 19, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI: Altar at home of Joseph and Mary Talamo, 6122½ Patton St. March 18, blessing at 6 p.m., with viewing until 7 p.m. March 19, viewing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Also, altar at AVO Restaurant, 5908 Magazine St., with blessing March 19, 11 a.m., public viewing 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL: 5029 Louisa St. Viewing March 18 and 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Altar will be blessed March 16 during the 4 p.m. vigil Mass. Food from the altar will be donated to a homeless shelter.
ST. JOSEPH: 1802 Tulane Ave. March 19, altar will be open for viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in church, with St. Joseph Feast Day Mass and blessing at noon. Spaghetti dinners will be served in the Rebuild Center immediately following the Mass. Donations received will benefit the Vincentian Scholarship Fund and Free Indeed, a safe haven for people suffering from human trafficking.
BOWLING BRIGHT HOUSE, 2436 St. Bernard Ave. March 19, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
West Jefferson
ST. JOSEPH CHURCH AND SHRINE: 610 Sixth St., Gretna. Altar in the gymnasium, 7th and Newton streets. Prepared by St. Joseph Women’s Club. March 18, public viewing only, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; March 19, 10 a.m. Mass, Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond, presiding, followed by blessing, then meals served from noon until 6 p.m.
HOLY GUARDIAN ANGELS: 1701 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City. March 18, 5 p.m. vigil Mass; March 19, serving from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS: 6851 River Road, Waggaman (church hall). March 19, public viewing and meals served from noon to 6 p.m.
OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR: 531 Avenue A, Westwego. In the school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. A blessing will follow the 8 a.m. Mass.
ST. ANTHONY: 2653 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte (St. Anthony Hall). March 18, blessing at 6:30 p.m. Meal and cookies will be served. March 19, viewing and food served from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing with rosary at 6 p.m.
ST. PATRICK CHURCH: March 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the meal at 11:15 a.m. in the Family Life Center, 28698 La. 23, Port Sulphur.
ST. CLETUS: 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna (Jerome Hall). March 18, 6 p.m. blessing. March 19, viewing 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with meals served until food runs out.
ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER: 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero. March 19, altar in the hall with blessing by Father Eugene Jacques, pastor, at 8:30 a.m., followed by adoration and viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ST. PIUS X MISSION: 8154 Barataria Blvd., Crown Point. March 18, altar blessing at 5 p.m.; March 19, viewing and meals served from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
East Jefferson
ARCHBISHOP CHAPELLE HIGH SCHOOL: (gymnasium), 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd. March 18, with viewing from noon to 8 p.m., blessing at noon, rosary at 7 p.m.; March 19 altar viewing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Tupa Tupa at noon, followed by meals in the cafeteria. 8800 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. 467-3105.
DIVINE MERCY: 4337 Sal Yenni Blvd., Kenner, in the church. March 17, blessing after 6 p.m. Mass followed by Tupa Tupa and viewing until 7 p.m.; March 18 and 19, viewing from noon to 7 p.m. Spaghetti dinner on March 19 from 4to6 p.m., sponsored by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association and Divine Mercy Men’s Club. Suggested donation $6/plate.
METAIRIE MANOR: 4929 York St., Metairie (Christopher Homes). March 18to19, public viewing 10 a.m.to3 p.m.
OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE SCHOOL: 917 N. Atlanta St., Metairie (Bahan Center). March 19, 9 a.m. Mass followed by blessing at 10 a.m.
OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP: 1908 Short St., Kenner (Larose Center). March 17, 3 p.m. blessing; viewing March 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; March 18, 9 a.m.to7 p.m.; March 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 19, Tupa Tupa at noon, with meals served at 1 p.m.
ST. ANGELA MERICI: 901 Beverly Garden Drive (Kern Center), Metairie. Public viewing March 18, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with candlelight rosary at 7 p.m. March 19, viewing from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with traditional Italian meal served 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information, visit stangela.org.
ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA: (Melancon Center, 1643 Metairie Road). March 18, blessing after 9 a.m. Mass, then open until 4 p.m.; open for viewing March 19, 10 a.m.to7 p.m. Meal served from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SEATON: 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner. The school's Home and School Association hosts a St. Joseph Altar and Milanese dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Call Angela Gorman (504) 812-6786 or Jamee Meisner (504) 460-3832.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER: 444 Metairie Road, Metairie (school auditorium). St. Joseph Altar Society sponsors. Viewing March 18, 9 a.m.to6 p.m.; March 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tupa Tupa March 19 following 8 a.m. Mass. Public feeding March 19 only, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ST. RITA PARISH: 7100 Jefferson Highway, Harahan (Msgr. Champagne Community Room). March 19, blessing at 9 a.m. with public viewing until 6 p.m. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
River Parishes
ASCENSION OF OUR LORD: 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace (Piovan Hall). March 15, altar blessing after 8:30 a.m. school Mass with viewing until 3 p.m.; viewing reopens from 6to8 p.m. with Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. March 16, viewing from noon to 5:30 p.m. (Mass at 4 p.m.) March 17, viewing from 8 a.m. to noon. (8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Masses). Tupa Tupa follows 10:30 a.m. Mass, then KC Council 9623 will serve meatless meal. Meal donations received will help support local seminarians. Altar proceeds will be sent to Saltillo, Mexico, missions in honor of deceased founding pastor, Father Benny Piovan.
ST. GERTRUDE: 17292 La. 631, Des Allemands (Father Mac Community Center). Sponsored by Ladies Altar Society, friends. March 17, 10:30 a.m. blessing, meals served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Viewing continues until 2 p.m.
ST. JOAN OF ARC: 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace (Family Life Center). March 18, viewing times 8 a.m. to noon; and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with blessing at 7 p.m.; and March 19, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. viewing. Meatless meals served March 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY: 1 Rectory Lane, Hahnville (Community Center). March 19, viewing 8 a.m., Father Joel Cantones, pastor, will bless altar at 10 a.m. Meals served beginning at noon; closes 6 p.m.
ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA: 234 Angus Drive, Luling (C.A. Building). March 17, blessing following 10:30 a.m. Mass with viewing and meals until 3 p.m. March 19, viewing 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with meals at 11:30 a.m.
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO: 13396 River Road, Destrehan (Borromeo Room). March 18, blessing after 8:15 a.m. Mass, with viewing from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; March 19, viewing 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meals will be served in the cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. St. Joseph Altar Society sponsors.
St. Bernard
PERPETUAL ABUNDANCE OF LOVE: 7829 W. St Bernard Highway in Arabi. The altar will be open for viewing on March 18 from 4-6 p.m.; on March 19, food from the altar will be served free to everyone who attends from noon to 5 p.m. Bags of blessed cookies with a fava bean and a St. Joseph prayer card also will be given out. For more information, contact: Mary Ann Pierce, (504) 277-8106, courtesydiscount@bellsouth.net
*SOURCE: Archdiocese of New Orleans, other contributions