NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE: 319 Butterworth St., under the Huey P. Long Bridge. The intense haunted house includes a mini escape room. Recommended for ages 12 and over. $19.99-$32.99. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 3; Sundays Oct. 7-28; Wednesdays Oct. 17-31; Thursdays Oct. 11-25; plus Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29-30.
THE MORTUARY STRIKES 12: 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. An icon of old New Orleans, the fright factory marks a dozen years as a den of horror with self-guided tours of the former mortuary. Tickets are $30-$125. Open most weekends through Nov. 3. www.themortuary.net.
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK: Scout Island, City Park, entrance near Marconi Drive and Harrison Avenue. The newest addition to the Crescent City fright portfolio, the park is a festival featuring three attractions, three fright zones, carnival rides and a scare-free zone for kids, including The Devil’s Swamp, Zombie Combat, Scream Factory, Cirque du Fear Fright Zone, The Horseman’s Fright Zone, Blood Bayou Fright Zone, The Kraken Beer & Spirits Pirate Club, The Paranormal Experience, carnival rides and more. For the younger set, there's a pumpkin patch, hay ride and more. Dates and times vary through Nov. 3. $15-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
GHOSTS IN THE OAKS: Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, New Orleans. The family-friendly Halloween event has trick-or-treating, rides, arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch, music and more. 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Tickets $15 ($12 for Friends of City Park members); early admission at 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and at 4 p.m. Sun. is $20. Children under 36 months are admitted free of charge.
GHOSTLY GALLIVANT: 90-minute tours leave from the 1850 House Museum, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. Tours are from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Friends of the Cabildo fundraiser with spooky tours of lore and legend through the Quarter. $15-$25. friendsofthecabildo.org.
NEW ORLEANS WITCHES BALL: "Courting the Dark: Fae of the Samhain Gloaming" will be the celebration for a night of revelry, music, dance and ritual with masquerades, food, drink, contest and prizes. Elms Mansion, 3029 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. $175. www.neworleanswitchesball.com.
PARK-A-BOO: Lafreniere Park, Metairie. Kenner North Kiwanis presents the 10th annual Halloween Festival for Kids, with Boo House, Trick or Treat Street, games, activities and more. Food for purchase. 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26; 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. $8 adults, $6, ages 12 and under. park-a-boo.com.
BOO AT THE ZOO: Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Halloween event for children 12 and younger features trick-or-treat houses, a Ghost Train, a haunted house, entertainment and more. Admission $20, free for children under 12 months. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
TRICENTENNIAL BALL: Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club celebrates its 30th fete and the city's 300th anniversary Oct. 26 at the New Orleans Board of Trade, 316 Magazine St., New Orleans, with a masquerade ball, contests, food and drink and entertainment. $130. www.arvlfc.com.
HOWL-O-WEENIE PET FEST: Metairie Humane puts on the fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Shrine on Airline. $5
MURDER MYSTERY AND FILM: BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. "The Cat and the Canary" film screen and a murder mystery party take place Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. A happy hour and a murder mystery party are followed by the classic Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard horror comedy film set in Louisiana. $10. Registration required. (504) 528-1944, ext. 484. www.nationalww2museum.org.