The Catholic Youth Organization at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Metairie presented its 17th annual Living Way of the Cross on April 12. CYO members participating included Matthew Gerrets as Jesus and Robby Spampneto as the voice of Jesus, and Kate Spampneto as Mary and Alyssa Schiaffino as the voice of Mary.
The presentation was hosted by Abby Reames and was narrated by Lauren Nash and Delaney Jones. Stage direction was by Toby Fabregas, who also portrayed Pontius Pilate.
Patrick Vanderbrook and Jonathan Exposito portrayed centurions, while Molly Sirera played Pilate’s servant. She also played a woman of Jerusalem, along with Grace Snakenberg, Isabella Jones, Viviann Dang, Carlee Lanson, Brooke Cuccia, Ashley Turner, Marissa Prejean and Karinne Lamia.
The cast also included Kelly Livaccari as Veronica, Jaden Migliore as Mary Magdalen, Nick Burke as John the Blessed Disciple, and Joshua Picou as Simon of Cyrene.
St. Mary Magdalen’s CYO is led by parish pastor Father Chris DeLerno and youth minister Julie Fabregas. The Living Way of the Cross was directed by John and Benita Dale. Jason Tamporello co-directed and handled sound, lighting and special effects. Bernie Regel co-directed and provided cast photography. Music was provided by David Wilson. Production design was by Stacy and Tony Pecoraro and Stacey Bye. Costumes were by Lori Noble. Tina Hufford provided stage direction.