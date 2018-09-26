Mount Carmel Academy’s 3D Animation class recently worked on creating "stop motion" animations.
Students began by setting up lights, tripods and iPads, then worked in groups to implement their stories. The filmmakers used clay, paper, real-life items or a mix of mediums for their project.
Each animation was required to have a complete “story;” well-crafted sets, characters, and props; smooth animation; sound effects and music; title and credit screens that reflected the overall theme; and a run-time of two to four minutes.
Final products will be watched in class and on view at Mount Carmel Academy’s Fall art show, “Spotlight on the Arts.”