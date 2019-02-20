Brother Martin High School dedicated and blessed a sculpture of Brother Martin Hernandez on Jan. 22, the 50th anniversary of the opening of the school, and in the 150th year of the presence of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans.
Through his work as an educator, Brother Martin influenced thousands of students at a number of schools in the Province of the United States, especially at St. Aloysius, Cor Jesu, St. Stanislaus, and Brother Martin High School.
During the ceremony, Brother Martin’s great-nephew, Randy Hernandez, ’95, spoke about Brother Martin’s personal side and his larger-than-life personality. As Randy noted, Brother Martin was not very fond of goodbyes. Instead, his way of ending any note or conversation was to conclude with a phrase from a prayer: "Vaya con Dios," meaning "Go with God."
The event ended with a reception in the Brother Mark Thornton Terrace on campus.