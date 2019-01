The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association recently participated in the Council of Catholic Schools Co-operative Club's annual luncheon Pictured from left, are Karen Lade, guidance counselor; Jamee Meisner, co-president; Angela Gorman, co-president; Vanessa Stubbs, incoming co-president; Joan Kathmann, principal; Dayna Toscano, past president; and Kathy DelRio vice principal.