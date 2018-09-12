KIDNEY HEALTH: A screening will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero, hosted by the National Kidney Foundation. Screening include blood pressure, weight, BMI, urinalysis and blood draw. No fasting required. Schedule a time at (504) 861-4500.
UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE AND MEDICAID: A free workshop will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 18, at the Faith Presbyterian Church, 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey, by the nonprofit Be Well — Come Together organization. Vickie Dufrene, of the Louisiana Department of Insurance, will be the presenter. To register, email bewellcometogether@gmail.com or call (504) 368-2525.
HEALING AFTER TRAUMA SERIES: Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response and the Women's Center for Healing and Transformation will hold a healing series Sept. 19-24 in New Orleans and Abita Springs. Led by psychotherapist Mike Lew, the workshops will target healing for survivors as well as training programs for counselors and social workers. Locations are STAR, 123 N. Genois St., in New Orleans and the Women's Center, 71667 Leveson St., in Abita Springs. Call (504) 407-0711 or visit star.ngo to register.
DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR PARKINSON: The Big Easy Parkinson Support Group will focus on deep brain stimulation as a means to control certain symptoms at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at East Jefferson General Hospital Conference Center, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, email Bonnie Huddleston at bonfudd44178@gmail.com or bigeasyfleurdelis.org.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.