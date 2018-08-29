CAMPUS MINISTERS: Archbishop Rummel High School has named the student leaders who will be in the Campus Ministry program. They include Luke Hightower, Renzo Trinidad, Zach Smith, Ben Browning, Blake Tillman, Maddux Meariman, Jacob Schweitzer, Mason Burgess, Joseph Piwko, Daniel Miller, Kyle Thibodeaux, Quin Cadella, Jacob Martin and Clay Boyle. Their duties include assisting the office in schoolwide religious activities, helping with student retreats and administering Communion at Mass.
EUCHARISTIC MINISTERS: Academy of Our Lady inducted ministers for the coming school term at the school's Feast of Assumption, the first Mass of the term. They are Emilie Adams, Belle Chasse; Alexandra Mahler, Westwego; Alexia Nguyen, Harvey; and Mariela Lirette and Amelia Russell, Marrero.
MEN'S MONTH AT MOUNT SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH: The annual Men's Conference will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 29-31. For information, call Kelvin Dorsey at (504) 248-6066 or (504) 344-4199.
CATHOLIC DAUGHTERS MEETING: The next gathering of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Madonna No. 1626, will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, in the LaRose room at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1908 Short St., Kenner. The group works on religious, charitable and education events. For information, call (504) 450-4345.
THE HOPE OF ISRAEL: Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel), a Messianic women's group sponsored by CJF Ministries, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month on the second floor of the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. The next meeting will be Sept. 2. There will be a 15-minute Israeli folk dance workshop at 4:15 p.m. For information or to RSVP, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or michelleb@cjfm.org.
ST. ANGELA LADIES AUXILIARY: Ladies of the St. Angela Merici Parish are invited to meet and greet during a wine and cheese party at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, in the Kern Center, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. For information, call (504) 835-0324.
ALPHA IN A CATHOLIC CONTEXT: A 12-week series of video presentations and discussions aimed at bringing people into a closer relationship with Jesus will be held Sept. 4 to Nov. 20 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Greenwood Drive, LaPlace. The free course, Alpha in a Catholic Context, is co-sponsored by St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace and St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve, and is open to people of all faiths ages 13 or older. To register, email Mark Williams at markw24@aol.com with the word "Alpha" in the subject line.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Magnificat Women's Westbank Chapter will hold its next breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Cafe Hope, Timberlane Country Club, 1 Timberlane Drive, Gretna. Denny Charbonnet will be speaker. Tickets are $20 at Westbank Religious Supply and Mary's Helpers; not available at door. For information, call (504) 913-4903 or (504) 263-2474.
GRIEFSHARE: Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, will host GriefShare, a 13-week recovery and support group, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Sept. 13 to Dec. 13. Workbooks are $15. The program consists of a video presentation, group discussion and at-home preparation. The program can be joined in progress. Call (504) 347-4875 for information or to register.
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK/RUN: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is the beneficiary for this one-mile walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with shirts, music, refreshments and games to follow. The run will be held at City Park Reunion Shelter and Festival Grounds, 4 Frederich Ave., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 831-8809.