Time is short to participate in the Humane Society of Louisiana’s inaugural 1,000 Acts of Kindness campaign, recording personal experiences of helping some of the animals living among us.
Longtime humane society member and volunteer Tanya O’Reilly helped inspire the 2018 campaign by sharing her story with Humane Society Director Jeff Dorson. While walking her dog in her New Orleans neighborhood, O’Reilly heard a faint tapping sound and looked up to discover a hummingbird trapped inside a covered bird feeder. Then she noticed a second hummingbird perched nearby.
O’Reilly knocked on the door of a nearby house and the humans sprang into action, using a ladder to unhook the bird feeder and bring it down. Free at last, the once-trapped hummingbird and his companion feathered friend flew away.
“Even the smallest act of compassion, thoughtfulness or kindness can make a big difference to those being helped,” Dorson said. This story and others “really got me thinking about how important it is to go a little, or a lot, out of our way to help animals in need.”
Participate in the acts of kindness campaign by posting a picture and/or a brief narrative of a personal animal rescue during 2018 to the Humane Society’s Facebook page by Dec. 31.
The Humane Society of Louisiana is one of the largest animal protection organizations in the state and operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon, Louisiana. For information visit www.humaela.org.
Zoo year’s eve
Families are invited to welcome 2019 a bit early by participating in Zoo Year’s Eve from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.
Enjoy music, games and prizes, and ring in the New Year at noon. The event is free to members and is included with zoo admission for visitors. Outside food and beverages, portable chairs and blankets are permitted, but no tents. For information visit www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
Rooftop party
Ring in 2019 in Mid-City beginning at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St.
The New Year’s Eve bash includes music by The Wiseguys, an open bar and gourmet food and dancing. As midnight draws near, second line to the fourth floor rooftop to view fireworks bursting across the city and join a Champagne toast to 2019.
Tickets are $125. For information visit www.cannerynola.com/NYE.
Fireworks reminder
Please remember that the boom of fireworks might thrill some people but can frighten many pets. And please remember that I always enjoy hearing from you. Keep me posted about community events in 2019. Happy New Year.