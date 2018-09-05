Eucharistic ministers installed at Academy of the Sacred Heart Advocate staff report Sep 5, 2018 - 6:45 am (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. New Orleans Breaking News Stay in the know about New Orleans' biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! New Orleans Morning Roundup New Orleans news updates are sent each weekday morning. Stay informed. Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Karen Taylorgist504.636.7434Online submission orContact by e-mail Letter to the editor Send a letter to the editor to voice your opinion.