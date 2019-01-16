TULANE HEALTH SYSTEM: Tulane Health System has promoted nursing veteran Ron Childress to associate chief nursing officer, where he will provide nursing leadership and input into system quality and patient care initiatives. Childress took on his new role Jan. 1 at Tulane Health System's Tulane Medical Center campus. Additionally, Childress was recently accepted into the prestigious HCA Healthcare Executive Development Program's Class of 2019. Tulane Health System is owned and operated by HCA.
STAR: The free 10-week program Strategies to Trim and Reduce begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. The Tuesday classes (none on Mardi Gras) are for people who want to improve their health, trim weight, improve blood pressure and reduce the risks of chronic disease in a spiritually supportive environment. The program is sponsored by Be Well-Come Together, a nonprofit that focuses on improving the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional well-being of people living on the west bank in Jefferson and Orleans parishes. Please email bewellcometogether@gmail.com or call (504) 368-2525 to register. Attendance at all 10 classes is expected. Space is limited to 20 people.
DIABETES INFORMATION: Beth Gambel, LSU AgCenter, will present “Diabetes Awareness” at two locations: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie; and 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. Gambel will discuss:
- Diabetes basics;
- Carbs: sugars and starches;
- Managing diabetes.
For information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
MENTAL HEALTH GATHERING: The Louisiana Mental Health Coalition will hold community conversations on improving services in Louisiana at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Meeting are planned throughout the state. RSVP at lmhc_metairie.eventbrite.com or contact (504) 482-9790.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.