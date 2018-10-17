During the Fall Garden Festival Oct. 6-7 in the New Orleans Botanical Garden at New Orleans City Park, these winners were chosen in the Scarecrow Trail competition:
Adult best in show: The Haunted Tree of City Park, River Ridge Garden Club
Adult traditional: first, Garden Angel, Fleur de Lis Garden Club; second, Out to Lunch, Aurora Plantation Gardeners; third, Poison Ivy, Cathy and Mike Vidos
Adult scariest: first, What Came First: The Doctor or The Plague?, The Holy Ground Misfits; second, Corn Stalker, Terrytown Garden Club; third, Bone Digger, Metairie Ridge Garden Club
Adult funniest: first, Crowing Old at PACE, PACE Greater New Orleans; second, Naturalist Groot, Louisiana Master Naturalist of Greater New Orleans; third, NOLA Tricentennial Crow, Lake Terrace Garden Club
School and family, best in show: Pablo Picass-crow, Mount Carmel Academy
School and family traditional: first, RIP Senorita Esqueleto, Ursuline Academy; second, Happy to be Me Rain or Shine, Sacred Heart of Jesus School of Norco; third, Trick or Treat Tricentennial, Little Shadows, Shady Oaks Junior Garden Club
School and family scariest: first, Murdered Myrtle Mermaid, Melissa and Sage Folse; second, Bride of Frankenstein, Elmwood Park Academy seventh and eighth grades; third, Devil’s Puppet, the Hinrichs family
School and family funniest: first, Cornvict, the Pate family; second, Scary Poppins, Garcontthews families; third, Storyteller, Immaculate Conception School.