Mount Carmel Academy’s National Art Honor Society's scarecrow won 'Best in Show' in the school category. Their 'Pablo Picass-crow' was inspired by the Cubist artist Pablo Picasso and his Blue Period. In front of 'Pablo Picass-crow' is Juliana Gomez. In the back roware, from left, Mignon Antoine, Sarah Chopin, Meredith Noonan and Victoria Lorino.