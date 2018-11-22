BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: Two members of the Brother Martin Chorus have successfully auditioned to join the 2019 High School Honors Concert Choir. Keelan Didier and Hunter Dunn, both seniors, will participate in rehearsals with Dr. André Thomas, conductor, and will present a concert in Carnegie Hall in New York on Feb 10. The Honors Performance Series brings together musicians from around the world to rehearse and perform under master conductors.
HOLY CROSS SCHOOL: Holy Cross School's Center Stage will present Ken Ludwig's comedy "Lend Me a Tenor" at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Watson Family Theatre at Holy Cross School, 5500 Paris Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $12.50 online at holycrosstigers.edlioschool.com/apps/pages/centerstage and $15 at the door. The officers of the International Thespian Society have chosen to follow the comedy with the musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" Jan. 31 through Feb. 4. The thespian troupe and Center Stage are under the direction of Maria Baisier.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND PAGEANT: The St. Ann Catholic School choir and band will present a concert of sounds of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. A Christmas pageant will follow the concert in the gym, and the evening will conclude with a reception held by the St. Ann Home & School Club in the cafeteria.
NORCO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hannah Burst, a fifth-grader in Michelle Naquin's class at Norco Elementary School, has been chosen as the school's student of the year.
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: Middle school cross-country teams from the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans have won two New Orleans Athletic League championship titles. The sixth-grade team earned the championship in the 1.5-mile race, and the seventh- and eighth-grade team earned the championship in the 2-mile race.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR: Daniel Haworth and Adam Reitmeyer of St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie won the district and regional Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge on Oct. 20 at Ascension of Our Lord in LaPlace.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Walk-through tours for the families of prospective students at St. Ann Catholic School are offered at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays when school is in session, beginning in the office of the school at 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The next tours will be Dec. 3 and 6.
ST. JOHN STEM: The St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District is expanding enrollment for its STEM Magnet High School Program and is accepting applications from current 10th-grade students for the 2019-20 school year. Previously, applications were accepted only from students in grades seven through nine. Applications are available at stjohn.k12.la.us and will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Admitted students will be notified by Jan. 22. For information, call (985) 479-8338.
OPEN HOUSES
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools.
- Audubon Uptown Lower Campus, pre-K through third grade, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100.
- Audubon Uptown Upper Campus, fourth through eighth grades, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 1111 Milan St., (504) 324-7110.
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
ST. ANDREW'S OPEN HOUSE: Prospective parents can tours St. Andrew's Episcopal School, beginning at the school's Chalstrom Parish House, 1031 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The middle school preview is Thursday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m. Registration is required. Contact Lisa Witter at (504) 866-6553 or visit standrewsepiscopalschool.org.