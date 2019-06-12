The valedictorians of the Class of 2109 at St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace are Mary Margaret Morton, Kaira Marie Tamplain and Jenna Anne Toups. The salutatorians are April Ann Bourlet and Jake Anthony Vicknair.
Morton, the daughter of Patrick and Tammy Morton, plans to major in psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi in preparation for doctoral studies in occupational therapy. At SCC, she was student body president and cheer captain during her senior year. An Ascension of Our Lord parishioner, she recently received the Archdiocese of New Orleans St. Timothy Award.
Tamplain, the daughter of Bertis Tamplain and Diane Pierce, plans to major in nursing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. At SCC, she was a member of the Beta Club, French Club and National Honor Society and served as film coordinator for the football team.
Toups, the daughter of Herman and Celeste Toups, plans to major in chemistry and chemical engineering at ULL. She was a cheerleader for two years and a member of the drum line for two years, serving as co-captain of the drum line for one year.
Bourlet, the daughter of Brett and Terry Bourlet, plans to major in chemical engineering at ULL. She was a member of the volleyball and tennis teams and was named to the Class 3A Academic All-State Composite Teams for both sports. She was the 12th-grade student of the year for St. Charles Catholic and voted 2019 Most Likely to Succeed by the senior class.
Vicknair, son of Kirt and Lisa Vicknair, plans to major in anthropology at LSU. He was voted 2019 Most Intelligent by the senior class.
Honor graduates are Sophia G. Robichaux, Rachel Nguyen, Bryce R. Newman, Saige A. Clark and Chloe R. Faucheux.