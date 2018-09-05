"FAST LANE 2" ENROLLMENT OPENS: Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, is taking enrollment for Fast Lane 2 session through Wednesday, Oct. 15, when the classes start. The eight-week semester is half the usual time for a course and are offered in the fall and spring. A list of courses is available at nunez.edu or by calling (504) 278-6467.
XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA: Patrice Bell-Mercadel has been chosen as chief of staff for Xavier University of Louisiana. Bell-Mercadel joined Xavier as chief marketing and communications officer in September 2017 and will maintain oversight of the university's marketing and communications efforts as chief of staff.