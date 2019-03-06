Among the winners in the Southwest Region of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition are 11 students studying art with Angelle Caffery at St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans. Students who received Gold Key awards will continue to the national competition. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent.
Gold Key award winners from Dominican are:
- Elizabeth Bourg, drawing and illustration, "Squiggly Boi"
- Celeste Patron, drawing and illustration, "Gummy Bears."
Silver Key award winners from Dominican are:
- Victoria Chan, drawing and illustration, "Fractured Reality"
- Madison Lewis, editorial cartoon, "The Creation of America"
- Celeste Patron, drawing and illustration, "Veritas Tower" and mixed media, "Thoughts."
Winners of honorable mentions are:
- Zoe Ashley, mixed media
- Jhai Britton, drawing and illustration
- Hannah Chaddock, drawing and illustration
- Victoria Chan, sculpture
- Olivia Cheung, drawing and illustration
- Kennedi Sigur, drawing and illustration
- Laynie Tierney, drawing and illustration
- Camryn Wisniewski, art portfolio and drawing and illustration.