LSU BEHAVIORAL HEALTH: The collaborative effort to address post-disaster behavioral health issues, begun after the 2016 Baton Rouge floods, may be useful to other disaster-struck communities, according to faculty in the LSU Health New Orleans schools of medicine and public health. The Resilient Baton Rouge program successfully expanded local behavioral health services delivery capacity by supporting the hiring of new staff and training providers on evidence-based models of care. A case study on the project was published recently in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
SAFE SITTER: The Parenting Center at Children's Hospital and the Junior League of New Orleans will present Safe Sitter Essentials classes with CPR this summer at the Junior League headquarters, 4319 Carondelet St. The one-day classes for young people in grades six through eight will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 14-15 and July 21-22. The $50 fee includes lunch; some scholarships are available. For information, call (504) 896-9691 or email chparenting@lcmchealth.org.
GRIEF SHARE: A 13-week grief recovery and support group is meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through July 26 at Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The program of video presentations, group discussions and at-home preparation can be joined in progress. Fee of $15 covers cost of the workbook. To register, call (504) 347-4875.
DEBTORS ANONYMOUS: Debtors Anonymous, a 12-step group for people who have problems with money, debt, work, underearning or overspending, meets Saturdays from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Canal Street Church, 4302 Canal St., New Orleans. A Business Debtors Anonymous group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 250 of the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. For information on the organization, visit debtorsanonymous.org.
NOEH FIT: New Orleans East Hospital is presenting a free New Orleans East Hospital Fit wellness program at noon Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays through June 30 at 5620 Read Blvd. Classes will incorporate physical activity and health information; light snacks will be provided. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: The Co-Dependents Anonymous 12-step group for people seeking help with relationships will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Aurora United Methodist Church, 3300 Eton St., New Orleans. For information on the self-help organization, visit coda.org.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.