The Elenian Club installed Maria Villafranco as its 2019-20 president during a luncheon June 8 at Austin's Seafood and Steakhouse Restaurant in Metairie. The group's other officers are Judith Miranti, vice president; Betty Deshotel, treasurer; Angela Hummel, recording secretary; Samantha Oncale, membership director; Anna Hummel and Robin Hummel, communications directors; and Lisa Ingraham, immediate past president.
The Rose Award was given to Betty Deshotel, who has been a member of the club for more than 40 years. For more information about the philanthropic club, which brings together women who love Italian culture, email elenianclub@gmail.com.