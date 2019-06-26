Elenian Club officers.jpg

From left are Elenian Club leaders Virginia Eckholdt, Maria Villafranco, Judith Miranti, Samantha Oncale, Betty Deshotel, Robin Hummel, Angela Hummel, Anna Hummel and Lisa Ingraham.

The Elenian Club installed Maria Villafranco as its 2019-20 president during a luncheon June 8 at Austin's Seafood and Steakhouse Restaurant in Metairie. The group's other officers are Judith Miranti, vice president; Betty Deshotel, treasurer; Angela Hummel, recording secretary; Samantha Oncale, membership director; Anna Hummel and Robin Hummel, communications directors; and Lisa Ingraham, immediate past president. 

The Rose Award was given to Betty Deshotel, who has been a member of the club for more than 40 years. For more information about the philanthropic club, which brings together women who love Italian culture, email elenianclub@gmail.com.

